 Take a peek inside: Dion's moves its commissary to the former iT'Z building - Albuquerque Journal

Take a peek inside: Dion’s moves its commissary to the former iT’Z building

By Matthew Narvaiz / Journal Staff Writer

A few years ago, kids and parents walked into iT’Z to get their entertainment fix.

Children could bowl or play arcade games. Parents and guardians, if they needed a few minutes away from the kids, could go have a beer — or two. That was, of course, before iT’Z shut down in April 2016.

Now, seven years later, this building houses the new commissary for Dion’s. At 53,000 square feet, Dion’s uses the space for producing and packaging its ranch, baked goods and sandwich baguettes. It’s also a warehouse of sorts, storing the needed products to outfit the 27 Dion’s stores spread across New Mexico, Colorado and Texas.

Known as the Peter DeFries Corp. Commissary and Bakery, a nod to the founders of Dion’s, the facility opened for business earlier this year.

“This is (the place) where some of the magic happens,” Dion’s CEO Mark Herman told the Journal. “We’re well known for our dressings — especially our ranch, green chile ranch and Greek — and this is where all of those millions of cups … are born.”

The move to the new facility, which was completed in February, was years in the works, Herman said.

The company purchased the property in early 2021 from Goodman Realty Group. Dion’s has spent north of $10 million on the purchase and renovation of the facility, as well as some upgrades to equipment. The goal is to eventually add a restaurant in an unused parcel of land near the facility.

Scott Goodman, the president of Goodman Realty Group, said his company received many offers for the property, but went with Dion’s.

“Dion’s is a staple in our community,” Goodman said. “(This is a product of) local businesses helping local businesses.”

Herman said the new space makes it easier to accommodate the recent growth of the pizza chain, which has gained a cult-like following among New Mexicans.

In recent years, Dion’s has opened locations across New Mexico — and expanded into neighboring states.

“Our business has grown in the last five years with additions of stores in New Mexico and in Colorado,” Herman said. “And so that extra business (meant) we were cramped for space at the old facility.”

The new space by no means is tight.

The facility is nearly 15,000 square feet larger. The ceiling is 23-feet high in the facility, taller than the previous commissary Dion’s occupied — which allows for more space for stacking and storage. Rows of products line the facility. Chilled rooms sit on the south side of the commissary, some used to store meats, cheeses and other products.

Production hubs line the north end of the facility where some of the most sought after products, such as the ranch, are produced and packaged.

A baking team rolls baguettes in a 66F room — about 4,100 per day. A large silo filled with flour, used in baking the brownies, cookies and baguettes sold at Dion’s restaurants, sits on the far northwest end.

Dion’s produces about 4.5 million cups of ranch and 1.5 million baguettes each year, as well as fruit cups, brownies and cookies. Some rooms feature modern upgrades for food safety, like a new-to-the-market anti-microbial plastic that helps keep “viruses or microbial agents from coming in here,” Herman said.

All these upgrades and extra space are key in any future expansion.

“It’s more efficient,” Herman said. “We can more than double the number of stores someday and keep this facility.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Take a peek inside: Dion’s moves its commissary to the former iT’Z building

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Supreme Court preserves access to abortion pill for now
ABQnews Seeker
WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Supreme Court ... WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Supreme Court on Friday preserved women's access to a drug used in the most common method of abortion, rejecting lower-court ...
2
Custodian saves fifth grader choking on a Frito
ABQnews Seeker
The fifth grader's vision was going ... The fifth grader's vision was going black and he was struggling for breath before the school custodian saved the day.
3
United needs a bounce back at the Switchbacks -- ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico United (1-2-1), which is ... New Mexico United (1-2-1), which is winless since the season-opening victory at Miami, looks to change that Saturday against the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC ...
4
Man charged in fatal shooting at fast-food restaurant in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Police have arrested a man accused ... Police have arrested a man accused of fatally shooting another man following an argument late last month at a fast-food drive-thru in Northwest Albuquerque.
5
False confession stalled Jacqueline Vigil’s murder investigation; DA asked ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Jacqueline Vigil murder investigation had ... The Jacqueline Vigil murder investigation had stalled by summer 2020 when APD asked the district attorney's office to take over the case.
6
Take a peek inside: Dion's moves its commissary to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Dion's has spent north of $10 ... Dion's has spent north of $10 million on the purchase and renovation of the facility, as well as some upgrades to equipment.
7
Democratic Party of New Mexico to announce election of ...
ABQnews Seeker
Three of the four races for ... Three of the four races for Democratic Party leadership positions in New Mexico are uncontested.
8
Prosecutors dismiss Alec Baldwin charge, citing new evidence
ABQnews Seeker
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) -- Prosecutors ... SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) -- Prosecutors have formally dismissed an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer ...
9
New Mexico hires ex-NYC policy adviser Rachel Finkelstein to ...
ABQnews Seeker
As Earth Day approaches, New Mexico ... As Earth Day approaches, New Mexico is launching a climate policy bureau. It’s led by Rachel Finkelstein, who served as senior policy adviser in ...