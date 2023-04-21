Take a peek inside: Dion’s moves its commissary to the former iT’Z building

The front of the Peter DeFries Corp. Commissary & Bakery, Dion's new production hub where its dressings and baked good are produced, and where all of the items used in its stores are stocked. (Matt Oberer/For Dion's) Dion's moved into a new space this year, which it calls a commissary. It spans 53,000 square feet. (Matt Oberer/For Dion's) The industrial ovens Dion's uses to bake its loaves of breads used in sandwiches at its more than 20 restaurants spread across New Mexico, Texas and Colorado. (Matt Oberer/For Dion's) A silo that trucks fill up with flour used in baked goods Dion's bakes and sells at its 20-plus restaurants. (Matt Oberer/For Dion's) An aerial view of the new Dion's production hub located at 4595 San Mateo NE in Albuquerque. The building was a former iT'Z, which closed in 2016. (Matt Oberer/For Dion's) Prev 1 of 5 Next

A few years ago, kids and parents walked into iT’Z to get their entertainment fix.

Children could bowl or play arcade games. Parents and guardians, if they needed a few minutes away from the kids, could go have a beer — or two. That was, of course, before iT’Z shut down in April 2016.

Now, seven years later, this building houses the new commissary for Dion’s. At 53,000 square feet, Dion’s uses the space for producing and packaging its ranch, baked goods and sandwich baguettes. It’s also a warehouse of sorts, storing the needed products to outfit the 27 Dion’s stores spread across New Mexico, Colorado and Texas.

Known as the Peter DeFries Corp. Commissary and Bakery, a nod to the founders of Dion’s, the facility opened for business earlier this year.

“This is (the place) where some of the magic happens,” Dion’s CEO Mark Herman told the Journal. “We’re well known for our dressings — especially our ranch, green chile ranch and Greek — and this is where all of those millions of cups … are born.”

The move to the new facility, which was completed in February, was years in the works, Herman said.

The company purchased the property in early 2021 from Goodman Realty Group. Dion’s has spent north of $10 million on the purchase and renovation of the facility, as well as some upgrades to equipment. The goal is to eventually add a restaurant in an unused parcel of land near the facility.

Scott Goodman, the president of Goodman Realty Group, said his company received many offers for the property, but went with Dion’s.

“Dion’s is a staple in our community,” Goodman said. “(This is a product of) local businesses helping local businesses.”

Herman said the new space makes it easier to accommodate the recent growth of the pizza chain, which has gained a cult-like following among New Mexicans.

In recent years, Dion’s has opened locations across New Mexico — and expanded into neighboring states.

“Our business has grown in the last five years with additions of stores in New Mexico and in Colorado,” Herman said. “And so that extra business (meant) we were cramped for space at the old facility.”

The new space by no means is tight.

The facility is nearly 15,000 square feet larger. The ceiling is 23-feet high in the facility, taller than the previous commissary Dion’s occupied — which allows for more space for stacking and storage. Rows of products line the facility. Chilled rooms sit on the south side of the commissary, some used to store meats, cheeses and other products.

Production hubs line the north end of the facility where some of the most sought after products, such as the ranch, are produced and packaged.

A baking team rolls baguettes in a 66F room — about 4,100 per day. A large silo filled with flour, used in baking the brownies, cookies and baguettes sold at Dion’s restaurants, sits on the far northwest end.

Dion’s produces about 4.5 million cups of ranch and 1.5 million baguettes each year, as well as fruit cups, brownies and cookies. Some rooms feature modern upgrades for food safety, like a new-to-the-market anti-microbial plastic that helps keep “viruses or microbial agents from coming in here,” Herman said.

All these upgrades and extra space are key in any future expansion.

“It’s more efficient,” Herman said. “We can more than double the number of stores someday and keep this facility.”