Democratic Party of New Mexico to announce election of officers Saturday

SANTA FE — The governing body of the state Democratic Party is set to gather in Albuquerque on Saturday and announce the election of party leaders for the next two years.

Three of the four Democratic Party races are uncontested.

Jessica Velasquez, the Democratic chairwoman since 2021, is unopposed in her reelection bid.

Also uncontested are races for treasurer — with Rayellen Smith up for reelection — and for secretary, where Isaac Dakota Casados is running for an open position.

For vice chair, Manny Crespin, the incumbent, faces a challenge from Bushra Elfarissi.

Members of the party’s State Central Committee voted online earlier this week, and the results are to be announced Saturday. U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., will deliver the keynote address.

On the Republican Party side, Steve Pearce was reelected in December to a two-year term as state GOP chairman.