 Business tax deduction and the "Evil" Mr. McMahon: Deciphering Section 162 - Albuquerque Journal

Business tax deduction and the “Evil” Mr. McMahon: Deciphering Section 162

By Jim Hamill

People who do not practice tax law, and even people who are not themselves in business, probably know at least this about the tax law: business expenses are tax deductible.

I’ve heard this simplified to “He’s in business, so it’s a tax write off for him.” The annoying thing about life is that nothing is ever as simple as we think, or want, it to be.

Section 162 of the tax law allows a deduction for ordinary and necessary expenses of carrying on a business. Courts have actually had to define both “ordinary” and “necessary.” Section 162 is a doozy of a tax section. It has subsections all the way to the letter “s” and 6342 words.

In today’s version of topics that cannot be discussed in public schools in Florida, I address a tax issue of Vince McMahon, Chairman of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE). McMahon built an entertainment empire that went public. He is wealthy and famous. He is 77 years old. He became a starring figure in the soap opera of professional wrestling. He paid $19.6 Million to various women to settle allegations of sexual misconduct. For a brief time, he stepped down as Chairman of WWE.

His settlements are subject to nondisclosure agreements (NDAs). More recently, Mr. McMahon, which is both his name and his evil wrestling alter ego, paid $17.4 million to reimburse the company for funds spent investigating his sexual misconduct allegations.

I would like to write about how one spends $17.4 million investigating one man’s sexual misconduct. But those details are private. So, I’ll stick to the tax issues.

To date, Mr. McMahon has spent $37 Million on his issues. And word is that he will reimburse the company for any additional costs it incurs.

So, what about that Section 162? Mr. McMahon, after all, is a businessman. Is this a tax write off for him?

Well perhaps it depends on what the meaning of “this” is. What is it exactly that he paid for? And is that “it” ordinary and necessary in carrying on a trade or business?

The basic problem that Mr. McMahon faces is that he is not carrying on a trade or business at all. WWE Inc. is the party carrying on a business.

This means that even if such payments are ordinary and necessary to the WWE business, that does not allow a deduction to Mr. McMahon.

But there’s an angle here. That is, as a worldwide known businessman, Mr. McMahon depends on his reputation to make a living. When his reputation was wounded, he even had to (briefly) step down as WWE chair.

In a 1933 Supreme Court case, a Mr. Welch (unfortunate name) paid creditors of a prior failed business to protect his personal reputation. The Supreme Court held that was not an “ordinary” thing to do.

In a 1983 Tax Court case, Country Music and Rockabilly Hall of Fame inductee Conway Twitty paid off investors in his failed “Twitty Burger” business.

The Tax Court allowed Twitty to deduct the payments to protect his reputation as a country music performer.

This was an unusual case. Testimony of country music experts said that fans of country music have a special personal bond with a performer. Twitty’s career would be at risk if he was seen as a swindler.

The case is also the only one where the opinion is accompanied with a song, “Ode to Conway Twitty.” The IRS even responded with its own reprise to show its disagreement.

The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (finally) added some legalese to this issue. Section 162(f)(2) allows a deduction for payments made to restore a victim to her pre-harm position. The payment must be ordered by a court or be part of a settlement.

Section 162(q) now denies a deduction for payments made in connection with an NDA related to a sexual harassment or sexual abuse case.

Mr. McMahon clearly cannot deduct payments related to the NDA. For the payment to reimburse the corporation, even Section 162(f) requires that the payment be otherwise deductible.

McMahon’s WWE persona is the “Evil” Mr. McMahon. I’m not sure he has a reputation to protect here. The payments seem a bit extraordinary to me.

Jim Hamill is the director of Tax Practice at Reynolds, Hix & Co. in Albuquerque. He can be reached at jimhamill@rhcocpa.com.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Business tax deduction and the “Evil” Mr. McMahon: Deciphering Section 162

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
1 dead in overnight shooting in International District
ABQnews Seeker
Police are investigating after was person ... Police are investigating after was person was discovered shot to death late Monday night north of Central SE.
2
Why is Biden announcing 2024 bid now, and what ...
ABQnews Seeker
WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Joe Biden ... WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Joe Biden has formally announced he's seeking reelection. But he's also still the president, with roughly 20 months left in ...
3
Biden announces 2024 reelection bid: 'Let's finish this job'
ABQnews Seeker
WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Joe Biden ... WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday formally announced that he is running for reelection in 2024, asking voters to give him more ...
4
Business tax deduction and the "Evil" Mr. McMahon: Deciphering ...
ABQnews Seeker
In today's version of topics that ... In today's version of topics that cannot be discussed in public schools in Florida, I address a tax issue of Vince McMahon, Chairman of ...
5
What's on the menu in the International District? 14 ...
ABQnews Seeker
Ranging from Guatemalan pupusas to Vietnamese ... Ranging from Guatemalan pupusas to Vietnamese pho, these 14 restaurants and food trucks in Albuquerque's International District showcase the city's diversity.
6
Prep golf: Sonnenberg, Montoya win individual metro titles
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Academy's Clark Sonnenberg won the ... Albuquerque Academy's Clark Sonnenberg won the boys title and Amara Montoya of St. Pius X won for girls at the Metro Golf Championships.
7
Eight New Mexico United academy players sign with college ...
ABQnews Seeker
Eight NMU academy players announced their ... Eight NMU academy players announced their collegiate soccer plans in a signing ceremony Monday at United's team shop, with friends and family members holding ...
8
Lobo hoops notebook: Javonte Johnson transfers to CSU, Pitino ...
ABQnews Seeker
Javonte Johnson returns to home state ... Javonte Johnson returns to home state to play for CSU Rams, Pitino comments on two recent Lobo additions to roster
9
Nahawa Diarra Berthe brings defense, physicality to UNM women's ...
ABQnews Seeker
The University of New Mexico women's ... The University of New Mexico women's basketball coach has made adding size and physicality an offseason priority. The Lobos took another step in that ...