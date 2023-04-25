Business tax deduction and the “Evil” Mr. McMahon: Deciphering Section 162

People who do not practice tax law, and even people who are not themselves in business, probably know at least this about the tax law: business expenses are tax deductible.

I’ve heard this simplified to “He’s in business, so it’s a tax write off for him.” The annoying thing about life is that nothing is ever as simple as we think, or want, it to be.

Section 162 of the tax law allows a deduction for ordinary and necessary expenses of carrying on a business. Courts have actually had to define both “ordinary” and “necessary.” Section 162 is a doozy of a tax section. It has subsections all the way to the letter “s” and 6342 words.

In today’s version of topics that cannot be discussed in public schools in Florida, I address a tax issue of Vince McMahon, Chairman of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE). McMahon built an entertainment empire that went public. He is wealthy and famous. He is 77 years old. He became a starring figure in the soap opera of professional wrestling. He paid $19.6 Million to various women to settle allegations of sexual misconduct. For a brief time, he stepped down as Chairman of WWE.

His settlements are subject to nondisclosure agreements (NDAs). More recently, Mr. McMahon, which is both his name and his evil wrestling alter ego, paid $17.4 million to reimburse the company for funds spent investigating his sexual misconduct allegations.

I would like to write about how one spends $17.4 million investigating one man’s sexual misconduct. But those details are private. So, I’ll stick to the tax issues.

To date, Mr. McMahon has spent $37 Million on his issues. And word is that he will reimburse the company for any additional costs it incurs.

So, what about that Section 162? Mr. McMahon, after all, is a businessman. Is this a tax write off for him?

Well perhaps it depends on what the meaning of “this” is. What is it exactly that he paid for? And is that “it” ordinary and necessary in carrying on a trade or business?

The basic problem that Mr. McMahon faces is that he is not carrying on a trade or business at all. WWE Inc. is the party carrying on a business.

This means that even if such payments are ordinary and necessary to the WWE business, that does not allow a deduction to Mr. McMahon.

But there’s an angle here. That is, as a worldwide known businessman, Mr. McMahon depends on his reputation to make a living. When his reputation was wounded, he even had to (briefly) step down as WWE chair.

In a 1933 Supreme Court case, a Mr. Welch (unfortunate name) paid creditors of a prior failed business to protect his personal reputation. The Supreme Court held that was not an “ordinary” thing to do.

In a 1983 Tax Court case, Country Music and Rockabilly Hall of Fame inductee Conway Twitty paid off investors in his failed “Twitty Burger” business.

The Tax Court allowed Twitty to deduct the payments to protect his reputation as a country music performer.

This was an unusual case. Testimony of country music experts said that fans of country music have a special personal bond with a performer. Twitty’s career would be at risk if he was seen as a swindler.

The case is also the only one where the opinion is accompanied with a song, “Ode to Conway Twitty.” The IRS even responded with its own reprise to show its disagreement.

The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (finally) added some legalese to this issue. Section 162(f)(2) allows a deduction for payments made to restore a victim to her pre-harm position. The payment must be ordered by a court or be part of a settlement.

Section 162(q) now denies a deduction for payments made in connection with an NDA related to a sexual harassment or sexual abuse case.

Mr. McMahon clearly cannot deduct payments related to the NDA. For the payment to reimburse the corporation, even Section 162(f) requires that the payment be otherwise deductible.

McMahon’s WWE persona is the “Evil” Mr. McMahon. I’m not sure he has a reputation to protect here. The payments seem a bit extraordinary to me.

Jim Hamill is the director of Tax Practice at Reynolds, Hix & Co. in Albuquerque. He can be reached at jimhamill@rhcocpa.com.