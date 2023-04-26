Talk Jobs: ‘I’m afraid to go to HR’ about my boss’ strange behavior

Dear J.T. & Dale: I think my boss is experiencing mental health issues. He lost a couple of family members during COVID-19, and his home life has been a little rocky. He’s been coming into work late and also missing days, and he’s been really distant. It’s starting to impact our work. Recently we missed a major project deadline, and we found out he blamed it on us. I’m afraid to go to HR because I know they’ll go straight back to him, and I’ll probably lose my job. What would you suggest? — Trey

J.T.: I agree that going to HR could result in straining your relationship with your boss and potentially you even being let go. At the same time, it sounds like things aren’t going to get better which could mean trouble for your department. And you don’t want to be associated with a failing department. I’m wondering if you might befriend the head of a different department that you might be able to talk to about what’s happening and see if they guide you on how to coach your boss. This is called managing up. By confiding in a manager that is a peer to your boss, they could give you the information you need but they might also be the person that could go and look into this on your behalf. If this is uncomfortable to you, then honestly the alternative is to start to look for a new job.

DALE: Managing up is a useful skill, but this sounds like a woebegone situation that could pull down your spirits and your career. So, if you have relationships with other executives in the company, use them to try to switch departments. Sure, also try to send an SOS on your boss’ behalf, but there’s a massive opportunity cost that you’re paying — you could be working for great bosses, ones who will pull you up, challenge you, expand your skills and your future. You don’t just need a new job; you need a place to thrive.

Dear J.T. & Dale: My friend just got laid off, and she saw that there is a job similar to what she did at her old company at my company. She wants me to recommend her. However, when at this other company, she would always tell me about how much goofing off she did and how she was sliding by. That doesn’t make me very excited about recommending her. At the same time, we’re super close and see each other every day so I’m afraid if I don’t recommend her, she’s going to find out. What should I do? — May

J.T.: I personally think you should be honest with her about the expectations of your company. You might want to say to her that given how she’s explained her previous job, she probably wouldn’t enjoy this one because they require you to do a lot of work and have an extreme amount of accountability. That’s the polite way of saying it doesn’t sound like she’s a fit. But, if she still insists that she can do the job, then I would go ahead and submit her credentials, but you don’t have to give her a glowing recommendation. You can simply say this is somebody I’ve known for a really long time, and she saw the job and was interested so I thought I’d pass the information along. If they ask what you think of her, you can say well I’ve known her for a long time but I’ve never worked with her directly. That way you don’t have to lie, but you also don’t have to throw her under the bus!

DALE: No, I say gently slide under the bus. This is not a person whose work you want to “own” inside your company. Maybe you can be honest with her about that, but if not, then tell her to apply and then give an honest appraisal of her work ethic to your company. Yes, you have a responsibility as a friend, but that includes not setting her up to fail.

