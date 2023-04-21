 False confession stalled Jacqueline Vigil’s murder investigation; DA asked to take the case - Albuquerque Journal

False confession stalled Jacqueline Vigil’s murder investigation; DA asked to take the case

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Luis Talamantes-Romero, right, speaks with Patrick Rhinehart, center, and his attorney, Kathleen Rhinehart during a break in his trial. He is charged in the 2019 shooting death of Jacqueline Vigil. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

The investigation into Jacqueline Vigil’s shooting death had stalled by mid-2020 after Albuquerque police identified the wrong man as Luis Talamantes-Romero’s co-defendant in the killing, an investigator told jurors Friday.

The false identification threatened to derail the investigation in the months after the November 2019 killing, Albuquerque Police Department Cmdr. Kyle Hartsock testified at Talamantes-Romero’s trial in Vigil’s shooting death.

“In my opinion, they had just gotten stuck,” Hartsock said of APD investigators.

In early 2020, APD investigators obtained a false confession from Zachary Barranca who allegedly admitted that he was with Talamantes-Romero at the time of the killing. The false confession had brought the investigation to a dead end, Hartsock told the 2nd Judicial District Court jury.

“The investigation had kind of come to a stop, essentially,” he said.

Prosecutors allege that Talamantes-Romero and a second man were prowling Albuquerque’s West Side in the predawn hours of Nov. 19, 2019, looking for cars to burglarize when they spotted Vigil preparing to leave for the gym.

Talamantes-Romero allegedly pulled his Jeep Cherokee behind Vigil’s Cadillac, approached her car with a .40-caliber handgun, and shot the woman through the driver’s side window, prosecutors allege.

Dr. Heather Jarrell, Chief Medical Examiner at the University of New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator, testified Friday that Vigil died instantly when a single bullet entered the left side of her head.

DA’s office takes over the case

With the investigation at a standstill in mid-2020, APD asked the 2nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office to take charge of the case, Hartsock testified.

At that time, Hartsock was working as special agent in charge of the Criminal Strategies Unit at the DA’s office. He began work at APD in 2021.

“The Albuquerque Police Department just asked for the DA’s office investigators — which was my unit — just to fully take over the case,” he said in response to questions from Talamantes-Romero’s attorney, Kathleen Rhinehart. He described it as “unusual” for one agency to take over a homicide investigation from another.

In her opening statement Tuesday, Rhinehart told jurors that detectives from the start “laser focused” on Talamantes-Romero as a suspect and ignored other possible suspects in Vigil’s killing.

By the summer of 2020, the case had taken on a new political dimension.

Vigil’s death gained national attention on July 22, 2020, when her husband, Sam Vigil, and his sons attended a White House press conference where then-President Donald Trump announced that the case would be included in Operation Legend, billed as a federal crackdown on violent crimes.

At that press conference, Sam Vigil expressed frustration that in eight months since his wife’s murder “there have been no arrests at all.”

The day of the press conference, the DA’s office sought phone company records showing that Barranca was at his home in Southwest Albuquerque at the time Vigil was killed. Nor did Barranca have contacts or messages on his phone related to the case.

“I strongly believe that he was not involved in this case,” Hartsock said of Barranca. “None of it seemed to make sense.”

Hartsock said he became dubious of Barranca’s involvement after listening to his interview with now-retired APD detectives Mike Luna and José Lucero, the former lead investigators. In that interview, Barranca at first denied involvement, and later “simply just agreed with the detectives,” which Hartsock described as a “red flag” that the confession is false or coerced.

“I had concerns about its validity,” Hartsock said of the interview. APD detectives “implied that (Barranca) could be executed by the government for his participation in this crime.”

New Mexico repealed its death penalty statute in 2009 and no longer has death penalty-eligible crimes.

Investigators made a breakthrough in the case when they identified Isaac Ramirez as the man who had been with Talamantes-Romero at the time of the killing.

Investigators interviewed Ramirez in September and October 2021, providing the crucial eyewitness account that allowed the DA’s office to charge Talamantes-Romero in November 2021, Hartsock said.

Ramirez told jurors on Tuesday that he watched from the passenger seat of the Jeep as Talamantes-Romero fatally shot Vigil. Ramirez was required to testify under the terms of his plea agreement.

Ramirez has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary for his role in Vigil’s killing. He also pleaded guilty to attempt to commit aggravated burglary and larceny for other crimes he committed in the hours before the killing.

Ramirez faces up to seven years in prison. His sentencing hearing was deferred until after the trial.

 

