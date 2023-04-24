DOUBLE EXPOSURE: Bringing to light the untold — and untrue — stories behind the pictures

Next week’s entry:

Anti-ship fans guard the Taiwan Strait in a new military strategy based on the most challenging pee wee golf holes.

OR …

Send your suggested caption for publication next Sunday. Go to ABQJournal.com/caption-contest, click on the photo.

THIS WEEK’S WINNERS

“What do you mean the FDIC only covers $250,000? How am I gonna pay next semester’s college tuition?”

PAUL CHRISTOPHERSEN, Albuquerque

“Step right up folks, come on in, because your money is what we are ‘interest’ed in!”

ELIZABETH A. SAAVEDRA, Los Lunas

“We are now a brew pub. Had no money for a new sign, so the old one will have to do.”

ROSE M. MEDINA, Albuquerque

Realtors have an open house to sell an SVB building. First 500 customers get a free safety deposit box to carry their swag home in.

ROBERT WAYNE, Albuquerque

“Welcome gentleman to the silicon(e) nonstick pan of banks. Your money won’t stick here but will slide off to who knows where.”

ARTHUR D. ORTEGA, Albuquerque

“Come on in! While you’re waiting to discuss your new startup, check out our bake sale. Everything’s homemade and fresh.”

LINDA SOLOMON, Albuquerque

“We were told if we joined this bank we’d get tickets to Taylor Swift’s concert.”

STEPHANIE NEWMAN, Albuquerque

Silicon Valley Bank receives Federal Reserve approval to reopen as Teflon Bank.

KEMPTON LINDQUIST, Albuquerque

Welcome folks, the investor brunch is on the second floor.

DWAYNE ARGAUD, Albuquerque

“Let’s see, do I really want to put my money in a bank called ‘Silly’ Con?”

MICHAEL PACHECO, Albuquerque

Two men enter the Fort Knox of implants, worried about how inflation may impact their wives’ assets.

CHRIS WENTZ, Corrales

“Two men walk into a bank. There must be a punchline in there somewhere.”

JOAN NEWMAN, Albuquerque

(Have) my Tesla payments been suspended or forgiven?

ISMAEL VALENZUELA, Los Ranchos