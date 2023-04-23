Speak Up: The latest from Journal readers

GOVERNOR’S STAFFERS having their pay increased $14,000 to $15,000-plus a month seems obscene to me, and those taxpayers who struggle to make that much in a year — you reelected her, not me. BM

I received a letter from Chief Medina inviting our family to the POLICE MEMORIAL IN MAY to honor our fallen brother, John. The letter was addressed with his and our last names misspelled. Not difficult to get the name correct as it adorns a police substation. Thanks, we will pass. GC

Changing the BELL SCHEDULE to increase student performance. Sounds like rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic. AS

Please don’t WASTE MONEY ON AN UNSER MUSEUM. Few people go to the current museum. Why honor rich people and their polluting toys? They already have a street named after them; that’s more than enough. CB

The FARMINGTON POLICE SHOOTING is a tragedy. If the resident had met officers without a gun, he’d be alive today. Guns everywhere. JB

I have a solution to the seemingly existential crisis our nation presently faces. Simply TRADE OUR 45TH PRESIDENT for A. Navalny, P. Whelan and E. Gershkovich, all of whom are presently residing, and are illegally detained, in the country that has illegally invaded Ukraine. JG

Thank you ARCHBISHOP WESTER for your letter apologizing for the decades of sexual abuse committed by Roman Catholic priests in New Mexico. It is heartbreaking this happened for so many years and the damage that was done to so many innocent individuals. Accountability is so important, and you are working hard to make this happen as you are also doing toward nuclear disarmament. God bless you for all that you are doing to make this world a better place. DVM

The INDICTMENT OF PRESIDENT TRUMP was obvious politicized persecution, inquisition and a political hit job by a radical left wing liberal DA. Reminds me of the laughable Jan. 6 committee. The weaponization of the justice system and the suspicious, questionable actions of the DA must be fully investigated. DV

Has the ENVIRONMENTAL MOVEMENT crawled under a rock during the Avangrid debacle? SD

Six people die and Biden makes jokes about ice cream? Then the lamestream media’s primary concern seems to be “MISGENDERING” THE PSYCHOTIC KILLER. Total insanity but indicative how sick these people truly are. FJB

Hillary Clinton and the Dem party used campaign funds to pay for the Steele Dossier, which was part of Russia plot to discredit Trump. For that “treason” the DOJ settled for a fee. Nobody was indicted, nobody went to jail. Does anyone think that TRUMP WILL RECEIVE EQUAL JUSTICE? HT

When a dog attacks someone they say that dogs are not vicious, it is the owners who train them that way. Can’t we say the same about the PEOPLE WHO COMMIT MASS SHOOTINGS? You stop these at home. KP

DONALD TRUMP needs to be held accountable for what he has done. Sadly, too many of those in the Republican Party believe he is above the law. People who break the law, whoever they are, must be held accountable and face the consequences. Our laws require it. SR

So you can call oat milk “milk” and you can call almond milk “milk” but you can’t call MARGARINE BUTTER. Huh? TB

We must continue to punish TRUMP FOR LOW GAS PRICES, low inflation, greatest tax revenue ever and two failed impeachments. The country cannot survive an effective administrator who does not need naps, nor a communicator that does not speak in elite gobbledygook. Third time must be the charm. GT

A FORMER PRESIDENT’S SECURITY detail said he couldn’t be served with a criminal indictment because they needed time to prepare. Prepare what? I wonder if he is still in the country? JPO

The “not in my backyard” attitude of the nearby homeowners and HOA regarding the TRANSITIONAL HOUSING FOR VETERANS is offensive. Every veteran deserves our respect and support regardless of their struggles. Each of you should be ashamed of your behavior. TC

I don’t know where Nancy Pelosi learned about the Constitution but one is INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY. JMW

So another mentally ill person shoots up a school. And instead of blaming the shooter, BLAME AN INANIMATE object. A rock in bad hands killed Abel. A rock in good hands killed Goliath. It’s not about the rock. Selah. SGN

With all the inattentive, impaired, bad, rude and careless drivers in New Mexico, Kroger’s SELF-DRIVING TRUCKS to deliver robot-fulfilled orders doesn’t seem like a plan that can succeed. DC

Three of my last four PNM BILLS were estimated allegedly because of staffing shortages. Could it be any worse customer service with Avangrid? I wonder if they’ll like my estimated payments. MD

APD website says you can PURCHASE A TRAFFIC ACCIDENT report electronically through Lexis/Nexis. Go to the website and for APD the last upload is dated Aug. 15, 2022. Excuse me? What a frustrating and unresponsive department. That’s why crime “reporting” is down — they don’t do the work they say they do. ML

Most things free are not appreciated. FREE BUS FARES will be no different. Vandalism and crime will rise resulting in less ridership. As it is, ART was to have replaced the polluting buses running the regular routes. Last time I was on Central, they are still polluting, along with ART. GH

And in the end America was saved by a PORN STAR. And all those Trumpian evangelicals thought Jesus saves, but after all Jesus did regard the prostitutes with equanimity. RM

By all means, all you average citizens, send your hard-earned money to help with legal fees for the ALLEGED BILLIONAIRE who is in trouble with the law yet again. You will probably run out of money before he runs out of legal fees. DFL

Federal Republican lawmakers allowed the ASSAULT WEAPONS BAN to expire and we all are suffering the consequences especially children. The only beneficiaries are the weapons manufacturers. Could it be that cities are having difficulty recruiting police officers because of all the weapons of war on the streets? MAJ

How unfortunate city officials transferred the $5 million appropriated by the N.M. Legislature for youth sports facilities to the study for a NM UNITED SOCCER STADIUM. Given the need for better outlets and opportunities for ABQ youth this is a travesty. WP

I miss STEVE STUCKER. I wrote him a letter once. It said every morning I can’t wait until NBC meteorologist Al Roker says “your local weather coming up in the next 30 seconds.” Steve didn’t speed talk. He would give the Albuquerque weather followed by a screen showing Los Alamos, Santa Fe and Española. It would show the projected high for the day and a symbol for sun, wind or rain. He would say things like a chilly start this morning but warming up this afternoon. I wish Steve well during his retirement. CM

The Journal reports $300 MILLION IN CANNABIS sales in the last 12 months. I am sure MLG is happy. What if that $300 million were spent on goods and services in our state? Now that would be a real economic boon. JT

No study has shown that PRE-K SCHOOLING provides benefits beyond age nine. It’s simply a form of child care, keeping children busy and supervised with activities assigned by adults and no opportunity for children to create, think and grow as individuals. Like all socialist regimes, the state replaces parents and family. RJB

OUR GUV LEGALIZES DOPE, believes in murdering unborn babies but not the death penalty. Conflict of interest? Pushes for Avangrid although voted down. You anti-gunners, go to Venezuela or Mexico, how is that working out for them? N.M. bottom of the barrel; no wonder. Who are lining their pockets? LA

Let’s hope the rest of New Mexico is paying attention to the total dysfunction in Albuquerque. Los Jefes and Las Jefas are really GROOMING TIM KELLER to take over for Michelle Lujan Grisham. It would be scary. JB

HAROLD MEDINA should not worry about nor should he engage his PR machine regarding someone else making him look bad. As a 23-year retired APD veteran, I believe he does a good enough job of that by himself. GC

Why are states allowed to pass laws based on religious beliefs? Whatever happened to SEPARATION OF CHURCH AND STATE? We have all probably been sharing bathrooms with transgender people for many years, we just did not know it. Abortion is another issue that does not belong in the government purview. CE

The city wants more trees planted. Great. But, what about PROTECTING TREES that already exist? Many businesses don’t maintain trees, they die, and there is no accountability. Smith’s on Fourth Street has eliminated the trees in their huge parking lot. Very disappointing. SK