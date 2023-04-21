United needs a bounce back at the Switchbacks — here are the keys

New Mexico United (1-2-1), which is winless since the season-opening victory at Miami, looks to change that Saturday against the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (6 p.m., 101.7 FM, espn+). Here are some factors likely to decide the game:

PLAYERS TO WATCH

New Mexico (1-2-1): United’s coaches and players feel it’s only a matter of time before the goal-scoring dam gives way. After a sluggish start to the season, NMU’s attack racked up 17 shots against San Diego last week and narrowly missed putting three or four in the net. Forward Santi Moar has been the poster boy for United’s close-but-no-cigar offense with a team-high seven shots but no goals. New Mexico’s attack appeared more efficient with midfielder Justin Portillo back after a one-game suspension (red card). United has struggled to find success with set pieces. Despite having more height up front, NMU has not capitalized and has even given up transition opportunities off failed set pieces. Defender Austin Yearwood had a strong outing vs. San Diego, winning 12 of 16 duels with four tackles and six recoveries.

Colorado Springs (3-2-1): The Switchbacks once again have a dangerous and familiar front line, but it’s not the one they’ve featured in recent seasons. Prolific scorers Hadji Barry and Michee Ngalina are now

playing overseas and Elvis Amoh signed with United Soccer League Championship division Hartford during the offseason. Colorado Springs has found more-than-adequate replacements in Romario Williams and Maalique Foster. Williams, who played for United last season, has started fast with two goals, 10 shots and four chances created. The speedy Foster, who previously played for USLC’s Sacramento, leads the club with 10 chances created. Goalkeeper Christian Herrera and the Switchbacks’ back line had been solid until torched in a 4-0 loss to Sacramento last week. Prior to that, Colorado Springs had conceded just three goals in five matches.

NOTEWORTHY: New Mexico won’t have to worry about another familiar opponent Saturday as Colorado Springs midfielder Macauley King will serve a one-game suspension for drawing a red card last week. King has been consistent thorn in NMU’s side playing for El Paso and Colorado Springs over the past four seasons. … Midfielder Chris Wehan is expected to miss “a week or two” with a lower body injury, NMU coach Zach Prince said. Wehan did not play last week against San Diego.