Man charged in fatal shooting at fast-food restaurant in Northwest Albuquerque

Police have arrested a man accused of fatally shooting another man following an argument late last month at a fast-food drive-thru in Northwest Albuquerque.

Deandre Vigil, 24, is charged with an open count of murder and shooting at or from a motor vehicle in the March 31 death of 39-year-old Victor Torres.

Vigil is also charged in a September 2022 incident in which he allegedly tried to rob a gas station at gunpoint but was disarmed by employees.

Prosecutors have filed a motion to detain Vigil until trial.

“(Vigil) tried to rob a business at gunpoint and put the lives of everyone in the store in danger,” according to the motion. “Then he later killed someone over an argument in a drive thru.”

An online obituary for Torres said he is a father of three.

“Though Victor may have left us too soon, his was not a life wasted as his light will shine on in the smiles and laughs of his children, and one day their children, as well as anyone lucky enough to have known him,” according to the obituary.

A man wrote on the obituary website, “We lost a one in a million wonderful, respectful and kind person to soon.”

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court:

Police responded around 1:30 p.m. to a shooting near the McDonald’s at Indian School and 12th NW, near Interstate 40. Officers found Torres fatally shot outside McDonald’s and his longtime girlfriend was holding his head and pleading police for help.

The girlfriend, who is also the mother of Torres’ children, told police she was asleep when he got into an argument with another man while in the McDonald’s drive-thru. She said the SUV followed them and Torres got out of the vehicle and told the driver to “stop following us.”

The girlfriend told police the driver said “come over here big boy, I got something for you” and shot Torres multiple times.

Police said surveillance video showed Torres get out of his vehicle and walk toward a Dodge SUV before being shot. Detectives were able to trace the SUV as having come from the Lowe’s home improvement store across the street and got store security video of the driver shopping there.

Detectives learned the SUV belonged to a relative of Vigil and identified him as the man seen in security video. Police said the detective also found a warrant for Vigil in the attempted gas station robbery in September 2022, in which he was identified as the suspect through a Crime Stoppers tip.

Detectives matched Vigil from the Lowe’s footage to the footage of the gas station robbery, where employees had also identified him as the suspect in a photo array.