Coming to the stage

George Hinchliffe’s Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain will be at Santa Fe’s Lensic Performing Arts Center, 211 W. San Francisco St., at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23.

A humbly compelling and beloved instrument gains expressive, virtuoso freedom with the George Hinchliffe’s Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain. At their hands, the ever-present relevance of popular music meets the lofty sounds of “highbrow” fare in a delicious acoustic mash-up like nothing else you’ve heard.

Tickets are $29-$52,plus fees, at tickets.lensic.org, 505-988-1234.

The New Mexico Philharmonic will perform “Beautiful Woodwinds” at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 114 Carlisle Blvd. SE.

One of the orchestra’s “Power Concerts,” this show will feature the woodwind family. With repertoire from the Baroque to the contemporary, and from the highest piccolo to the lowest tuba, join the philharmonic for these illuminating, family-friendly concerts.

NMPhil Power Concerts is a series of affordable concerts approximately one hour in length that are geared toward introducing young audience members and their families to classical music, the orchestra and the instruments.

At 3 p.m. Sunday, May 28, the musicians will play “From the Macabre to the Majestic, also at Immanuel Presbyterian.

Tickets run $9-$20, plus fees, at holdmyticket.com.

The Santa Fe Desert Chorale will perform “Santa Fe Sings!” from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the United Church of Santa Fe, 1804 Arroyo Chamiso Road, under the direction of artistic director Joshua Habermann.

Singers and music lovers at all experience levels are invited to participate in a one-day workshop filled with instruction, support, social connection and music.

Registration is $25, students $5. See desertchorale.org.

The Santa Fe Symphony’s 39th season finale is at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 7, in the Lensic Performing Arts Center, 211 W. San Francisco St.

Conductor Guillermo Figueroa leads the full symphony orchestra for “Fate and Finale,” featuring Emilie Mayer’s Faust Overture, Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5, and Edward Elgar’s Cello Concerto in E Minor presenting cello virtuoso Zlatomir Fung.

Tickets are $30-$80,plus fees, at santafesymphony.org, 505-988-1234.

