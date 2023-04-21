 Custodian saves fifth grader choking on a Frito - Albuquerque Journal

Custodian saves fifth grader choking on a Frito

By Esteban Candelaria / Journal Staff Writer

La Mesa Elementary School custodian Janet Garcia hugs fifth grader Christian Ortiz Gonzales in the cafeteria Friday. On Thursday, Garcia saved Ortiz Gonzales by giving him the Heimlich maneuver as he was choking on a corn chip during lunch. (Courtesy of Albuquerque Public Schools)

Christian Ortiz Gonzales, 11, almost died Thursday.

As the fifth grader happily ate his Frito pie for lunch at La Mesa Elementary School, laughing with friends, he swallowed one of the chips a little too quickly and it lodged deep in his throat. Choking, he stood up and leaned against a wall, trying to explain what was going on but unable to breathe or speak.

“I was kind of crying because I thought that I wasn’t going to be able to make it,” Ortiz Gonzales recalled Friday in front of reporters. “I was … praying in my mind that God would save me.”

To the rescue came custodian Janet Garcia.

She rushed in, and with the help of other staff got Ortiz Gonzales, who had collapsed, off the ground. Worried the nurse wouldn’t get there in time, Garcia wrapped her arms around him from behind, and began giving him the Heimlich maneuver.

“It seemed like forever,” Garcia said. “I just could not get it dislodged.”

Finally, Ortiz Gonzales coughed up the chip. He was taken to the school nurse, who made sure he was all right before allowing him back to class, where he was met with concerned and crying classmates at the school in Albuquerque’s International District.

What Ortiz Gonzales really wanted was to thank his savior. Before he left school, he said he found Garcia and made sure to thank and hug her.

After his near-death experience, Ortiz Gonzales said it may take some time to come back around on Frito pies.

“I kind of like them but … I’m more scared to eat another one,” he said.

But he hasn’t given up on them yet — next time, maybe he’ll just eat a little slower.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Custodian saves fifth grader choking on a Frito

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Supreme Court preserves access to abortion pill for now
ABQnews Seeker
WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Supreme Court ... WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Supreme Court on Friday preserved women's access to a drug used in the most common method of abortion, rejecting lower-court ...
2
Custodian saves fifth grader choking on a Frito
ABQnews Seeker
The fifth grader's vision was going ... The fifth grader's vision was going black and he was struggling for breath before the school custodian saved the day.
3
United needs a bounce back at the Switchbacks -- ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico United (1-2-1), which is ... New Mexico United (1-2-1), which is winless since the season-opening victory at Miami, looks to change that Saturday against the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC ...
4
Man charged in fatal shooting at fast-food restaurant in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Police have arrested a man accused ... Police have arrested a man accused of fatally shooting another man following an argument late last month at a fast-food drive-thru in Northwest Albuquerque.
5
False confession stalled Jacqueline Vigil’s murder investigation; DA asked ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Jacqueline Vigil murder investigation had ... The Jacqueline Vigil murder investigation had stalled by summer 2020 when APD asked the district attorney's office to take over the case.
6
Take a peek inside: Dion's moves its commissary to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Dion's has spent north of $10 ... Dion's has spent north of $10 million on the purchase and renovation of the facility, as well as some upgrades to equipment.
7
Democratic Party of New Mexico to announce election of ...
ABQnews Seeker
Three of the four races for ... Three of the four races for Democratic Party leadership positions in New Mexico are uncontested.
8
Prosecutors dismiss Alec Baldwin charge, citing new evidence
ABQnews Seeker
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) -- Prosecutors ... SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) -- Prosecutors have formally dismissed an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer ...
9
New Mexico hires ex-NYC policy adviser Rachel Finkelstein to ...
ABQnews Seeker
As Earth Day approaches, New Mexico ... As Earth Day approaches, New Mexico is launching a climate policy bureau. It’s led by Rachel Finkelstein, who served as senior policy adviser in ...