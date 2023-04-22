Photos: Senior Prom a Rip-Roarin’ Good Time

Taylor Ranch Community Center’s basketball court was transformed into a lively dance floor Friday as more than 50 seniors attended a Roaring 20’s Senior Prom sponsored by the city’s Senior Affairs Department. Elegantly dressed attendees dressed in top hats and flapper-style headdresses entered on a red carpet, took pictures in a photo booth, celebrated the naming of a prom court — including king and queen — and enjoyed a hot lunch and an endless pour of sparkling cider and coffee. Paul Pino and the Tone Daddies band performed live as people danced and kicked balloons across the dance floor.