 Photos: Senior Prom a Rip-Roarin’ Good Time - Albuquerque Journal

Photos: Senior Prom a Rip-Roarin’ Good Time

By Chancey Bush | Staff Photographer

Taylor Ranch Community Center’s basketball court was transformed into a lively dance floor Friday as more than 50 seniors attended a Roaring 20’s Senior Prom sponsored by the city’s Senior Affairs Department. Elegantly dressed attendees dressed in top hats and flapper-style headdresses entered on a red carpet, took pictures in a photo booth, celebrated the naming of a prom court — including king and queen — and enjoyed a hot lunch and an endless pour of sparkling cider and coffee. Paul Pino and the Tone Daddies band performed live as people danced and kicked balloons across the dance floor.

Martha Calderón, 80, has fun dancing during the Roaring ’20s Senior Prom, hosted by Albuquerque’s Senior Affairs department, at Taylor Ranch Community Center in Albuquerque, N.M., on Friday, April 21, 2023. Calderón is a breast cancer survivor and a three-time widower. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)
Mercedes Ortega dances with Fidel Baca during the Roaring ’20s Senior Prom, hosted by Albuquerque’s Senior Affairs department, at Taylor Ranch Community Center in Albuquerque, N.M., on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)
Fidel Baca, 72, dances with Mercedes Ortega during the Roaring ’20s Senior Prom, hosted by Albuquerque’s Senior Affairs department, at Taylor Ranch Community Center in Albuquerque, N.M., on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)
Jake Zamora, 86, and Mary Ann, 86, enter the Roaring ’20s Senior Prom, hosted by Albuquerque’s Senior Affairs department, at Taylor Ranch Community Center in Albuquerque, N.M., on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)
Donna Palmer, 85, during the Roaring ’20s Senior Prom, hosted by Albuquerque’s Senior Affairs department, at Taylor Ranch Community Center in Albuquerque, N.M., on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)
Isabel Lucero, 67, and Ron Hoogenboom, 77, dance together during the Roaring ’20s Senior Prom, hosted by Albuquerque’s Senior Affairs department, at Taylor Ranch Community Center in Albuquerque, N.M., on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)
Isabel Lucero, 67, and Ron Hoogenboom, 77, dance together during the Roaring ’20s Senior Prom, hosted by Albuquerque’s Senior Affairs department, at Taylor Ranch Community Center in Albuquerque, N.M., on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)
Jake Zamora, 86, during the Roaring ’20s Senior Prom, hosted by Albuquerque’s Senior Affairs department, at Taylor Ranch Community Center in Albuquerque, N.M., on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)
Martha Calderón, 80, has fun dancing during the Roaring ’20s Senior Prom, hosted by Albuquerque’s Senior Affairs department, at Taylor Ranch Community Center in Albuquerque, N.M., on Friday, April 21, 2023. Calderón is a breast cancer survivor and a three-time widower. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)
Katherine Monceballez 85, uses her walker on the dance floor during the Roaring ’20s Senior Prom, hosted by Albuquerque’s Senior Affairs department, at Taylor Ranch Community Center in Albuquerque, N.M., on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)
Eloise Trujillo, 82, dances during the Roaring ’20s Senior Prom, hosted by Albuquerque’s Senior Affairs department, at Taylor Ranch Community Center in Albuquerque, N.M., on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)
Senior citizens gather to dance and enjoy goodies and music during the Roaring ’20s Senior Prom, hosted by Albuquerque’s Senior Affairs department, at Taylor Ranch Community Center in Albuquerque, N.M., on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)
Donna Palmer, 85, dances during the Roaring ’20s Senior Prom, hosted by Albuquerque’s Senior Affairs department, at Taylor Ranch Community Center in Albuquerque, N.M., on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)
Katherine Monceballez 85, laughs on the dance floor during the Roaring ’20s Senior Prom, hosted by Albuquerque’s Senior Affairs department, at Taylor Ranch Community Center in Albuquerque, N.M., on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)
Jake Zamora, 86, and Mary Ann, 86, dance together during the Roaring ’20s Senior Prom, hosted by Albuquerque’s Senior Affairs department, at Taylor Ranch Community Center in Albuquerque, N.M., on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)
Lydia and Ralph Riley, both 82, dance together during the Roaring ’20s Senior Prom, hosted by Albuquerque’s Senior Affairs department, at Taylor Ranch Community Center in Albuquerque, N.M., on Friday, April 21, 2023. The couple have been married for 12 years and met when they were 14. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)
Sparkling cider bubbles in glasses during the Roaring ’20s Senior Prom, hosted by Albuquerque’s Senior Affairs department, at Taylor Ranch Community Center in Albuquerque, N.M., on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)
