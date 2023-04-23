 The truth about Albuquerque's public safety budget - Albuquerque Journal

The truth about Albuquerque’s public safety budget

By Emily Jaramillo / Chief, Albuquerque Fire; harold medina / chief, albuquerque police; and mariela ruiz-angel / director, albuquerque community safety

It’s budget season in the city of Albuquerque. Under the Mayor Tim Keller administration, we have seen historic investments in public safety we have needed for decades.

For the last five years, we’ve worked with the administration and City Council to come to consensus on a budget that works for everyone. In fact, our combined budgets have grown 57% since Keller came into office, equipping us with the tools and staff to fight crime. That’s why we were surprised to see the recklessly misleading guest column published in the Sunday Journal (April 16) by former mayoral candidate (and current City Councilor) Dan Lewis. The lack of public safety facts was staggering, and it’s the opposite of how this administration and most councilors work to support our city. We urge Lewis to listen to us, respect our expertise and career dedication to public safety, and join us in advancing safety in Albuquerque.

Any reasonable reading of the Keller administration’s $1.4 billion proposed budget confirms it prioritizes an unwavering commitment to public safety. As leaders of our city’s first responders, it’s disappointing to see Lewis advance old campaign tropes about defunding the police when the proposed budget actually demonstrates what we live day after day: our public safety strategy is comprehensive, collaborative and includes funding for not only more front-line officers, but the technology and civilian staff needed to support them. His political posturing discredits the input and needs of the hard-working individuals of our departments and ignores the underlying causes of crime.

To help address some of these underlying issues, the mayor created the Albuquerque Community Safety Department (ACS). ACS professionals respond to emergency calls related to substance abuse, mental health and homelessness, diverting nearly 20,000 calls from the Albuquerque Police Department to date. Ninety-one percent of ACS employees are classified and will retain their positions across different mayoral administrations. The department has become the leading model for alternative policing in the country and is applauded by the U.S. Department of Justice as a success in the city’s reform efforts.

The administration is hiring more civilians at ACS and APD to further reduce the burden on sworn officers and to get ACS to 24/7 service. Within APD, this means Police Service Aides are responding to traffic crashes and patrolling open spaces, and civilians are supporting officers with critical intelligence at the Real Time Crime Center and during homicide investigations. This frees up sworn officers to focus on violent crime. The results are starting to show. Officers are responding quicker to emergency and non-emergency calls.

To encourage the recruitment of sworn personnel, the Keller budget is proposing the largest increase in pay for police cadets and fire recruits in the city’s history. This increase will help keep us attract and retain top talent and remain competitive with other departments in the region. While the number of sworn police officers has fluctuated over the years, the overall public safety staff levels are actually higher than they have ever been. Many cities are looking to Albuquerque as a model for investing in modern public safety.

The administration’s budget reflects our shared values while also addressing the root causes of crime. Although Councilor Lewis has tried to publicly pit our departments against one another, we will continue to work together on our shared goal of making Albuquerque safer.

