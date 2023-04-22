 Police called after mother brings dead baby to parents’ home - Albuquerque Journal

Police called after mother brings dead baby to parents’ home

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Police say a woman brought her dead 5-month-old to her parents’ house a day after relatives reported seeing the mother using drugs while holding the infant.

Christina Bennett (MDC)

A week earlier, according to police, the mother was also holding the baby as she fled from officers at high speeds, ran red lights and drove into oncoming traffic.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque Police Department spokeswoman, said the Crimes Against Children Unit is investigating the infant’s death and the mother, Christina Bennett, 31, has not been charged in the case.

Bennett is charged with battery upon a peace officer for kicking an officer who detained her on a felony warrant from the April 15 police chase.

Court records show police stopped chasing Bennett due to concerns for the public and the baby, named Amelia. A gas station manager told police Bennett shoplifted with the baby in her arms but declined to file charges in the theft.

The manager told police Bennett seemed “high” and they were “highly concerned for the child, who looked dirty, was unclothed and did not seem to be well-taken care of,” according to court records.

Bennett is charged with child abuse, aggravated fleeing and contributing to the delinquency of a minor in that incident. It is unclear if she has an attorney.

Police responded Friday to reports of a child not breathing at a home in the 10000 block of Ralph NE, near Constitution and Eubank, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court. Officers found Bennett holding Amelia and refusing to give the baby to paramedics for medical help until police arrived.

Police said Bennett’s parents, who had called 911, told them she knocked on the front door, asked for a lighter and told them Amelia was dead. The parents said they tried to grab the baby but Bennett refused to let anyone hold Amelia.

Bennett’s mother told police they called 242-COPS on Thursday after Bennett’s other daughter Facetimed them to show them Bennett using drugs with Amelia in her arms, according to the complaint. Police responded to that call for service but Bennett reportedly left when she saw officers coming.

Police said the parents told them they didn’t know where Bennett went between when police responded Thursday and when she showed up to their door with Amelia unresponsive the next day. After being detained, Bennett asked an officer to check her handcuffs and then kicked one of them.

The New Mexico Children Youth and Families Department was reportedly notified of the case and responded to the scene.

Court records show Bennett has been arrested for drug possession, auto theft, aggravated assault and other charges over the past several years. She was sentenced in January 2022 to probation after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine.

Court records show Bennett was satisfactorily discharged from probation in June 2022. Sometime between then and now, Amelia came into this world.

 

