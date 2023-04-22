Can United get it rolling in Colorado Springs? Here are the keys

After enduring more stops and starts than a Central Avenue commuter, New Mexico United has a chance to get rolling Saturday.

United visits Weidner Field for a battle with host Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. It’s the first of three matches in an eight-day span for NMU, which has played just five times since the USL Championship season started on March 11.

After facing the Switchbacks (3-2-1), United will host Phoenix Rising for a U.S. Open Cup match on Wednesday and return to USLC play against Orange County SC on April 29 at Isotopes Park.

NMU coach Zach Prince and his players downplayed any impact the quiet early schedule may have had on their 1-2-1 start. At the same time, they are looking forward to getting busy.

“It’s an important week for us, no doubt about that,” Prince said. “I think you always look forward to these opportunities to kind of get on a roll, but it starts with that first game. Colorado Springs is a quality team and our focus has to be 100% on them.”

New Mexico is coming off arguably its most solid performance of the season, having outshot (17-11) and largely outplayed San Diego Loyal last Saturday at Isotopes Park. Still, that contest ended in a 1-1 draw, taking some of the luster off an otherwise strong outing.

“I’m happy with the response by our team after a disappointing (4-2 loss) at Monterey Bay,” Prince said. “But we can’t pat ourselves on the back for a draw at home. We want three points in that situation.”

What will it take to start a busy week on a positive note? Here are five things to consider.

■ BEEN THERE, DONE THAT: Saturday’s match will be United’s ninth in Colorado Springs since 2019, equaling El Paso for the most at any road venue. NMU is 4-3-1 at Weidner Field (including games at a previous stadium with the same name), but United has fared better there as a road team. The club dropped a “home” match in Colorado Springs during the pandemic-impacted 2020 season.

■ KEEP FIRING: New Mexico comes into Saturday having taken the fewest shots (41) in the USLC. It’s also tied with Memphis and Las Vegas for the fewest matches played (four). Forward Santi Moar believes last week’s 17-shot effort against San Diego was a sign of good things to come.

“We’re getting more confident and comfortable,” he said. “Hopefully we’re about to start putting more shots in the back of the net. It has to come.”

■ PHYSICAL CHALLENGE: New Mexico also ranks last in the league in fouls conceded with 48, but its restraint may be tested Saturday. Colorado Springs has been whistled for a USLC-leading 102 fouls this season, seven more than any other club.

■ FAN APPEAL: Despite a (very) limited sample size, NMU leads the USLC in average home attendance after drawing 11,233 to its Isotopes Park opener. Louisville (10,660) and Phoenix (10,451) are second and third. Colorado Springs (6,908) ranks seventh in home attendance, but United has typically arrived at Weidner Field with its own cheering section.

“Everywhere we go we see flags and United supporters,” Moar said. “That’s incredible for us. You don’t expect to see fans in places like Oakland or Monterey but we still had like 30 or so. Obviously, Colorado Springs is a little bit closer so … .”

■ SHARING IS CARING? NMU enters Saturday’s match as the only team without an assist in USLC play this season. It had four assists in a 6-0 U.S, Open Cup victory, but those stats don’t count toward regular-season totals.

SATURDAY: New Mexico United at Colorado Springs Switchbacks, 6 p.m., 101.7 FM, espn+ (streaming)