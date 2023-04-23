Join us protecting NM’s children from abuse

When it comes to protecting children from abuse, many people – including health care professionals – don’t know what they don’t know.

Case in point: During a checkup, a pediatrician notices a small bruise on the arm of a 3-month-old girl. They notice, but they don’t take note of it, because the bruise is minor.

Here’s the thing. Bruises on infants who aren’t crawling yet are rare. Often, they are a sign of abuse.

Children are a vulnerable population. In New Mexico, the Children, Youth & Families Department investigates thousands of child abuse allegations every year, confirming upward of 5,000 of them. Our rates of repeat child abuse are among the nation’s highest.

I am a child abuse pediatrician. I specialize in providing care to children when there is a concern they have been maltreated and require medical evaluation and care as a result. Not surprisingly, perhaps, few physicians go into this area. There are not enough of us in New Mexico to provide all the care that’s needed, especially in rural areas.

But you don’t need to be a child abuse pediatrician to be concerned about children’s safety, or to help protect them from abuse and neglect. You might be a primary care doctor, a school nurse or a clinical social worker.

We need you.

Safe Care New Mexico brings together professionals from medicine, law enforcement and child welfare protection to ensure children experiencing sexual and physical abuse don’t fall through the cracks. It’s what we call a virtual learning and practice community. We meet every two weeks online to hear from experts on a range of issues related to child abuse; share best practices; and present, discuss and problem-solve real cases.

We leverage the diverse skill sets and experience of our experts and participants to protect New Mexico’s children and meet their unique needs. We are particularly concerned with connecting professionals in rural areas with the resources and support they need to identify and help children experiencing abuse. These children require specialized care and attention that frequently are not available where they live.

Safe Care New Mexico equips participants with the knowledge and expertise they need to be effective. More than that, the Safe Care community is a place where members can get feedback and support on difficult cases, ask questions of experts or just plain vent.

Project ECHO, the global telementoring initiative based at The University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center, administers Safe Care New Mexico, which I’ve been running since it launched in May 2020. We have a great community with dedicated members who are eager both to learn and share their knowledge and experiences.

But to protect all New Mexican children, we need to grow our community. We need more participants, especially doctors and health care workers.

This may seem like a lot to ask, especially for overburdened primary care clinicians in rural and tribal areas who can’t imagine taking on yet “one more thing.”

Really, it’s just an hour of your time every two weeks to help protect children in your community from neglect and abuse.

We react with horror when we see reports of child abuse in the news. Here’s an opportunity for you to do something about it. Join the Safe Care New Mexico community and protect our vulnerable children.