Board of Regents made the right choice for UNM students

As we enter the second year of full funding for the Opportunity Scholarship, the University of New Mexico Board of Regent’s decision to keep tuition flat this year is pivotal to the program’s continued success and sustainability.

I am grateful that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham approved $146 million for the Opportunity Scholarship, a figure that includes all currently eligible students plus anticipated enrollment growth at current tuition rates. The scholarship will benefit tens of thousands of students this year, over 10,000 of whom will be enrolled at UNM’s main campus.

As the school with the greatest number of Opportunity and Lottery Scholarship recipients in the state, UNM’s tuition rates significantly impact the overall budget for scholarship programs. To the same degree, the University of New Mexico stands to gain from the benefits that tuition-free college brings. Last fall, the university had its third-largest freshman class ever, a jump of 14%. College enrollment grew in every sector and region thanks to the Opportunity Scholarship.

New Mexico has made progress in recent years toward breaking down barriers and working together as a system. In a state with 15 independent colleges and universities each with their own boards of regents and trustees, collaboration is often challenging. Regents and trustees face balancing the financial priorities of their schools with the financial realities of the students they serve.

Since the beginning of Gov. Lujan Grisham’s administration, the state has stepped up to balance the scales with increased funding for colleges and universities so that gaps don’t have to be filled by student tuition dollars or the state scholarship programs that pay for them.

This year’s budget more than doubles last year’s investment in higher education, with nearly $800 million in operational funding going to public colleges and universities. Another $203.5 million is for research and public service projects. Funding for 80% of pay increases of college employees is included, as is $2.5 million for student services and $1 million for student food initiatives. Our department awarded $1 million last year to expand student mental health services at 14 college and university campuses, including $150,000 to three programs at UNM. An additional $153 million will go toward capital projects and $55 million for the Technology Enhancement Fund to provide matching funds to state research universities like the University of New Mexico.

After years of enrollment declines and a past reductions in funding for higher education, I recognize that our colleges and universities are facing tough financial decisions.

However, I am confident that if we continue these investments while keeping tuition flat, we can improve outcomes for New Mexicans while boosting our bottom line. More students enrolling and graduating can lead to more revenue for higher education.

While I support the need for New Mexico’s colleges and universities to cater to their own communities and missions, there are times we must work together for the greater benefit. The long-term sustainability of New Mexico’s scholarship programs and our place as a leader in college access hinges upon decisions being made today at every public college and university.

I commend the University of New Mexico’s Board of Regents for keeping students in mind by not raising tuition and urge all higher education leaders to carefully consider the wide-reaching impact of their decisions when it comes to tuition and fees. Current and future students are counting on it.