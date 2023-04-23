 All vulnerable New Mexicans must be protected - Albuquerque Journal

All vulnerable New Mexicans must be protected

By Iolene Brown, Jorja Armijo-brasher, Karen Duprey, David Heeter, Lorraine Mendiola, Marji Messer, Emily Darnell Nunez And Reina Romero / Members, N.M. Family Guardianship Conservatorship Coalition

The New Mexico Family Guardianship Conservatorship Coalition is extremely pleased Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has taken swift and decisive action regarding the recent incidents of abuse of developmentally disabled adults under the state’s DD Waiver.

The governor stated in her March 20 press release “if you are in a position of caring for a developmentally disabled adult and you abuse that responsibility, take note, because we are coming for you. We are using every tool at our disposal to protect these vulnerable individuals and to make sure that incidents of abuse, neglect and exploitation do not happen ever again in our state.”

We implore Lujan Grisham to take action to investigate and address predatory guardians, conservators, guardian ad litems, attorneys and judges who violate an individual’s human, civil and financial rights. Incidents of neglect and exploitation are occurring in court-appointed guardianships with elderly and disabled individuals. These populations are already susceptible to exploitation because of their vulnerability and the subsequent isolation after a court-ordered guardianship is put in place. All New Mexicans deserve to be protected from abusive perpetrators.

The Department of Health rewrote its Rules and Regulations Policy to include boarding homes to be licensed and monitored by this agency; however, we found out through an IPRA request only three boarding homes in the entire state have been licensed by DOH. What happens to those individuals who are living in unlicensed boarding homes? Who is protecting these individuals who may live in horrific conditions such as bed-bug infestations, lack of nourishing food or being physically or sexually assaulted?

In some cases the guardian uses their power to keep families and friends away from the protected person. The nursing home rules state they welcome and encourage visits, but a bad guardian can make the situation very difficult.

How are elderly individuals being treated in nursing homes? Do they have any type of activity to stimulate their body and brain? Do they have the opportunity to socialize with other residents, family and friends? Or are they being drugged so they are easier to manage and compliant with staff?

These are horrible incidents to discuss, however, they are happening daily to too many vulnerable New Mexicans. Everyone will experience getting older; it’s a fact of life. Mental illness is not a character flaw; it’s a disease. Developmentally disabled people exist. All people deserve to be treated with respect, empathy and a sense of protection. Families are critical partners in the lives of the most vulnerable, however, the guardianship system rarely allows families to be involved.

It’s time for all three branches of government – the executive in Gov. Lujan Grisham, the legislative in the N.M. Legislature and the judiciary in our courts – to work together to ensure all vulnerable New Mexicans retain their human and civil rights along with their financial status. Accountability and oversight could provide preventative measures by all state agencies involved with guardianships. The state of New Mexico could also begin by exposing current guardianship practices that disregard the individual’s documented wishes; promote isolation from families, friends and their established communities; and squander resources when the individual and family members are at their most vulnerable.

The N.M. Family Guardianship Conservatorship Coalition is willing to work with Gov. Lujan Grisham and any state agency on this important issue to ensure all vulnerable New Mexicans receive the needed services and protection from corrupt and exploitative predators. In the words of Ghandi “a nation’s greatness is measured by how it treats its weakest members.”

Home » Opinion » Guest Columns » All vulnerable New Mexicans must be protected

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Join us protecting NM's children from abuse
From the newspaper
OPINION: Safe Care community is a ... OPINION: Safe Care community is a place where members can get feedback and support on difficult cases, ask questions of experts or just plain ...
2
Board of Regents made the right choice for UNM ...
From the newspaper
OPINION: Keeping tuition levels flat is ... OPINION: Keeping tuition levels flat is pivotal for success and sustainability of Opportunity Scholarship program.
3
All vulnerable New Mexicans must be protected
From the newspaper
OPINION: It's time for all three ... OPINION: It's time for all three branches of government to work together to ensure all vulnerable New Mexicans retain their human and civil rights ...
4
I want to take the bus!
Columnists
OPINION: A bus driver shortage has ... OPINION: A bus driver shortage has resulted in route reductions and buses running less frequently.
5
The truth about Albuquerque's public safety budget
From the newspaper
OPINION: City Councilor Dan Lewis should ... OPINION: City Councilor Dan Lewis should respect our expertise and career dedication to public safety and join us in advancing Albuquerque.
6
Safe storage key to dealing with waste, climate change
From the newspaper
OPINION: We must deal with nuclear ... OPINION: We must deal with nuclear waste and stop kicking the can down the road.
7
Company's safety, security violations raise real concerns
From the newspaper
OPINION: Holtec's nuclear safety record is ... OPINION: Holtec's nuclear safety record is tarnished by numerous violations.
8
Storage facility will protect clean power production
From the newspaper
OPINION: If U.S. nuclear power plants ... OPINION: If U.S. nuclear power plants have to shut down, only the oil and gas industry could step in quickly and provide consistent energy ...
9
'The Half-White Album' stirs together short works, flash fiction ...
ABQnews Seeker
Cynthia J. Sylvester's book "The Half-White ... Cynthia J. Sylvester's book "The Half-White Album" is a collection of her short stories, flash fiction and poetry.