Editorial: Governor’s go-it-alone strategy a major barrier to reforming CYFD

“Another day, another preventable tragedy.”

That could be the motto of New Mexico’s Children, Youth & Families Department that even the state’s chief executive concedes is “dysfunctional” after years of agency failures to properly protect the state’s most vulnerable children, through multiple administrations.

Las Cruces Democrat Sen. Joseph Cervantes recently summed up the exasperation lawmakers are feeling.

“We’re telling CYFD to get off their ass,” said Cervantes, an attorney and chair of the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee. “I don’t have a nice way to say this any more. I’m beyond frustrated.”

But the inertia can’t all be dumped on CYFD’s doorstep. Lawmakers had the chance to enact meaningful CYFD reforms in the past legislative session, but many of them — willing or not — joined forces with the governor to block them. Sen. Crystal Diamond, R-Elephant Butte, says the governor “bullied” certain legislators to reject “viable, bipartisan solutions.”

The record sure appears to bear her out.

More than 30 bills were filed during the 60-day session dealing with New Mexico’s child welfare system. Many made it through committees with overwhelming, even unanimous, votes. Yet little was ultimately achieved.

Senate Bill 107, which gives CYFD up to three days instead of two to file petitions in cases where the agency has taken custody of a child, made it to the governor’s desk, but that’s hardly a game-changer.

House Bill 10 would have greatly expanded information CYFD could disclose about child abuse and neglect cases, helping ensure accountability. Its supporters included CYFD, usually stubbornly resistant to legislative overhauls, and child advocacy groups.

“When a child who is alleged to have been neglected or abused dies, the public asks ‘how could this have happened,’ and, unfortunately, almost always there have been no public answers,” said Rep. Marian Matthews, D-Albuquerque, who sponsored HB 10 and other meaningful legislation to overhaul CYFD.

HB 10 would have required CYFD to create an easily accessible website portal disclosing reports and basic information such as the number of children in CYFD custody, foster care or living with relatives and the average time in each; the number of abuse and neglect complaints and the number that lead to investigations; the number of children removed from homes and the reason for removals; the number of children who ran away; and the number of child fatalities or near fatalities in CYFD custody or in the home of a parent, custodian or guardian. But it somehow died in the House Judiciary Committee chaired by Rep. Christine Chandler, D-Albuquerque, after sailing through a prior House committee unanimously.

Then there was Senate Bill 373 and House Bill 11, both of which would have created a new child advocacy office within the state Attorney General’s Office to investigate reports of abuse by state agencies, school boards and other public bodies and evaluate CYFD policies.

But after protests from the governor, SB 373 also died in Chandler’s Judiciary Committee after passing the Senate by a 30-8 vote. HB 11 passed the House by a 56-9 vote but died on the Senate calendar.

Was the fix in from the start? Sure seems like it.

SB 150 was another bipartisan measure that mysteriously died. It would have required CYFD to conduct a family assessment when a newborn suffers from drug withdrawals. It passed the Senate 37-0, then died in — you guessed it — Chandler’s House Judiciary Committee.

HB 434 would have shifted many responsibilities for overseeing safe-care plans for newborns to the Department of Health. It passed two House committees before it died on the House calendar.

Perhaps the most meaningful reform measure was SB 426, which would have established a new child welfare office in the AG’s Office with real authority to protect children in state custody. Attorney General Raúl Torrez wrote in a Feb. 11 guest column in the Journal the top priority of a new Civil Rights Division would be “protecting the right of every child in this state to adequate health care, education and, above all, safety.”

Empowering the office of the state’s top prosecutor to initiate investigations and “hold every branch of government accountable for securing the well-being of our most vulnerable citizens” made sense to many lawmakers. SB 426 passed the Senate by a 23-15 vote and the House by a 51-13 vote, but the governor pocket-vetoed the bill without explanation.

So even the state’s top cop, a career state and federal prosecutor, was rebuffed by the governor when it came to standing up for our state’s at-risk children.

Torrez said despite the “setback” he intends to use the power of the AG’s Office “to safeguard the basic rights of every citizen in this state.”

We wish him luck, as to date the governor’s February “shakeup” of CYFD has created an “office of innovation” within CYFD, an advisory council, and job openings for a Cabinet secretary and three deputy secretaries.

CYFD Secretary Barbara Vigil, who has led the agency since October 2021, earlier this month announced her resignation effective May 1. She cited “unrelenting factors” that adversely impact children.

Vigil’s wording, and the timing, are telling. The former state Supreme Court justice resigned one day after the latest front-page CYFD scandal in which three children were returned to a drug-infested home twice after a 7-month-old relative with methamphetamine in his system suffocated in the home.

CYFD’s troubles have spanned too many years and too many administrations for the public to believe it can be fixed by one person, even a governor. It will take a village of new caseworkers, support staff and administrators, and myriad policy and statute reforms to turn around an agency with such a difficult mission and a checkered history of protecting our most vulnerable children.

The governor’s reluctance to demand transparency and accountability and to share her CYFD oversight powers with anyone, even the state’s top cop, has become a serious flaw in her administration. CYFD needs to be all about safeguarding our most vulnerable children, not one politician’s executive power.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.