Attorney IDs third officer in fatal Farmington police shooting

An attorney representing the officers in the fatal police shooting of a Farmington man identified the third officer involved and countered claims made by the family and their attorney.

Luis Robles, in a 2-page statement Friday, identified Daniel Estrada as the third officer who fatally shot Robert Dotson, 52, on April 5 after police responded to the wrong home.

Robles said he is representing Estrada as well as the other officers, Waylon Wasson and Dylan Goodluck. The attorney called the shooting “justified,” although a full investigation by State Police is underway.

“Without question this is a tragic case… The officers never wanted to shoot Mr. Dotson or at Mrs. Dotson,” he said. “Sadly, Mr. Dotson created the set of circumstances that gave the officers no real choice but to use deadly force.”

Lapel video released last week showed the officers realized they were at the wrong home moments before Dotson came to the door holding a gun. All three officers fired at Dotson, killing him, as he opened the door. The officers then traded bullets with his wife.

Farmington officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to a domestic violence incident at 5308 Valley View. But officers mistakenly approached a house across the street — 5305 Valley View.

It is unclear if Dotson knew the men were officers.

Lapel video showed officers initially announced themselves as police but more than a half a minute elapsed between then and Dotson coming to the door. Moments before the shooting, noises are heard from inside the house and the officer holding the screen door says, “Oh shit” — later telling officers he heard a gun cock at that time — and backs away into the yard, shining a bright light on the front door.

When Dotson’s wife comes to the door, after her husband is shot, officers shine lights and exchange gunfire with the wife. When Dotson’s wife realized Farmington police were outside, authorities say she put down the gun and obeyed commands.

“The officers were clearly visible, calmly announced themselves multiple times, and did nothing to suggest that they were trying to force their way into the Dotsons’ home. There could be no doubt that they were police,” Robles said.

The statement came a day after attorney Shon Northam, who is representing Dotson’s family, held a news conference demanding the officers be charged with murder and Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe be fired.

Northam also announced his plans to file a lawsuit against the department.

In Friday’s statement, Robles said the “inflammatory statements” made by Northam and Dotson’s wife during the news conference “attempted to paint a picture that does not align with the facts or the department’s commitment to their community.”

He said there were two windows and a Ring doorbell camera at the front of the house and “anyone inside of the home could have easily looked out and seen that there were police officers outside.”

Robles called Dotson’s death a tragedy, adding “however, it is important to remember that no one forced Mr. and Mrs. Dotson to point guns at the officers.”

“Mr. and Mrs. Dotson made an incomprehensible decision that put themselves and these officers in grave danger,” he said. “The officers’ actions were justified, and I stand by their decision to use deadly force.”