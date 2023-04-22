Top of Mind: How are you going to spend your $500 tax rebate from the state?

Top of Mind is a weekly question about an issue affecting New Mexicans.

LAST WEEK’S QUESTION

How are you going to spend your $500 tax rebate from the state?

“We are in our 70s and on a fixed income. We will be trying to keep up with monthly utilities, groceries, gasoline and medications, which have all been affected by our current economy.”

— Mary Baca, Albuquerque

“I’m going to use my $500 to help pay my rent of $1,500 a month as a single mother of three kids with disabilities.”

— Nikkie Elliott, Los Lunas

“That $500 will disappear in short order on groceries and gas, and barely make a dent. Inflation has made $500 a drop in the bucket.”

— Alice LaCelle, Albuquerque

“Put in my retirement account.”

— Charles Hamilton, Silver City

“We will spend it on our Lobo basketball season tickets. It should be another great year for the University of New Mexico.”

— Carla Chirigos, Albuquerque

“We don’t need the money. So we are going to find five charities that help feed families and donate $200 each.”

— Margaret Larson, Albuquerque

“My tax rebate will go straight into my savings account for the time being. Eventually, it’ll help pay for hearing aids.”

— Paul Schmolke, Santa Fe

“I will put my $500 tax rebate toward debt.”

— Derrick Garcia, Albuquerque

“The rebate will help pay for a memorial for my son, Tom Morgan, who killed himself March 5. The money will be spent in Colorado.”

— Harold Morgan, Albuquerque

“Save it for a rainy day.”

— Steve Hess, Santa Fe

“My $500 will be applied to a high-interest credit card debt I have carried too long.”

— Katherine Duquette, Albuquerque

“The rebate will probably go toward paying one of my outrageous utility bills. That much money doesn’t go far these days.”

— Jennifer Collins, Edgewood

“Pay debts to stay afloat.”

— Douglas R. Bailey, Albuquerque

“With all the physicians leaving New Mexico I plan to use my tax rebate on bus fare to Texas or Arizona to get my arthritic knee fixed.”

— Harry Hart, Albuquerque

“I’m going to endorse it, Pay to the Order of New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department, and send it right back to pay my taxes.”

— Josie Alderete, Albuquerque

“What I am going to do with mine and my wife’s tax rebate? Donate all $1,000 to the next Republican candidate for governor.”

— Vincent Diogardi, Santa Fe

“On groceries. Inflation is killing us.”

— Terry Palmer, Albuquerque

“I will donate to local charities.”

— Lois Mentze, Rio Rancho

“I am going to put my money in my savings account.”

— Gail Moss, Albuquerque

“Paying taxes I owe the state.”

— L.W. Bower, Albuquerque

“I’ll put into savings and spend it when I go on vacation to make that vacation a little more fun — or maybe a lot more fun.”

— William Burch, Albuquerque

THIS WEEK’S QUESTION:

What do you think about the idea of the city of Albuquerque moving the Unser Racing Museum into the city from Los Ranchos?

Want to participate in Top of Mind? Send your thoughts in 50 words or less to question@abqjournal.com. Responses must include your name and city to be published.

Or use our form at www.abqjournal.com/top-of-mind-weekly-question-form