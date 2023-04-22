City: Asbestos regulations not followed at Gateway Center

The city of Albuquerque did not check for asbestos inside its Gateway Center construction area until last month — nearly a year after crews had begun the interior demolition needed to turn what was once a hospital into a homeless shelter.

Samples taken March 1 revealed non-friable asbestos in the walls, ceiling sealant and flooring adhesive, according a report provided to the Journal under the state public records law.

The city is now acknowledging that it did not follow the federal standards that govern hazardous air pollutants.

“Obviously, this type of inspection should have (been done) when we first started this section of the project last year. It wasn’t,” city General Services Director John Craig said Friday.

The city announced Friday it is now providing additional training to managers about construction projects that may have asbestos-containing materials, and a spokeswoman confirmed that the project manager at Gateway — a city employee — has been disciplined. The employee received “a corrective notice that says protocol was violated,” spokeswoman Ava Montoya said in a written response to Journal questions.

The primary issue is a 4,000-square-foot area inside the 20,000-square-foot shelter construction zone. Tests revealed the tile flooring adhesive, or mastic, had non-friable asbestos.

Had it not been disturbed, there would not have been a problem, Craig said. But crews ripped out the flooring last May.

Now the city is working to establish who was in the vicinity at the time.

“We’re trying to identify who was near the area (and) what the possible ramifications are,” Craig said.

The Gateway Center is among Mayor Tim Keller’s signature initiatives. The homeless shelter is one part of a multi-faceted services center the city is creating inside the old Lovelace hospital in Southeast Albuquerque. Dubbed the “Gibson Health Hub,” the project also will include a medical sobering center and a medical “respite” unit where people without homes can recover from illness and injury.

The project has been years in the making. Voters approved funds for the project in 2019 and the city bought the 572,000-square-foot former hospital in April 2021.

Crews began work on the first phase of the shelter last spring, but a city Building Safety Division employee inspecting the work about two months ago raised red flags about whether asbestos protocol was followed.

“The city should have identified the area as possibly having (asbestos-containing material) and taken steps to safely remove … all ACM in the area,” the city said in a news release. “Additionally, notification of the presence or absence of ACM is required prior to renovation work, and this did not happen.”

After the inspector voiced concern, the city ordered asbestos testing. It sealed off the 4,000-square-foot area on March 9 after getting the results.

A city-contracted firm has since abated the area, and the city said in a news release Friday that its “Post-Abatement Air Clearance Report shows all samples well below the permissible exposure levels established by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.”

The city already has ordered asbestos surveys of the next two project areas inside the building: the sobering center and medical respite unit. Neither analysis found asbestos, according to city records.