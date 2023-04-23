Forest Service ignoring Santa Fe burn concerns

The U.S. Forest Service will sign the Santa Fe Mountains Project decision very soon and start thinning and burning May 5. Santa Fe County commissioners unanimously requested in Resolution 2022-50 that the Forest Service do an environmental impact statement (EIS) before beginning the Santa Fe Mountains Project. The Forest Service refused. None of our city, state or federal elected officials will speak up for New Mexicans or the forest. They are the only ones who can stop this deforestation, and we have not heard a peep from them about it. Vote them out.

On their watch, the Forest Service will cut 18,000 acres and burn 48,000 acres between Tesuque and Glorieta in the Santa Fe Mountains Project. The Forest Service is coming in like an invading army and says it can do what they want, no matter how opposed the public is. And the public is opposed, as you will see from the figures below.

These figures are from before the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fires; more people are opposed now because of those devastating, intentional burns. OnceAForest.org has a petition requesting our elected officials insist the Forest Service do an environmental impact statement before it starts the project; 1,400 people signed it. About 5,000 people wrote scoping comments for the project. Thirteen of them were in favor of the project, the rest of the 5,000 opposed the project as proposed and wanted an EIS done before more cutting and burning.

Now, for some reason, the Forest Service says the 5,000 comments don’t count. It has again ignored the public’s desire for an EIS. Its meetings are just presentations of the cut-and-burn mentality. Officials do not listen to us or answer our questions, especially about climate change and fires getting out of control.

This project is far larger than any project that has been done on the east side of the Santa Fe National Forest and will burn 75 square miles. The burn area is less than 1 mile from Tesuque and 2.5 miles from Santa Fe; embers fly 5 miles and more. (What is the) plan in case the fires get out of control on the east side of Santa Fe?

The firefighters’ union president said on KRQE news Santa Fe County is down many recruits and so the station is often closed. And, he said, “We have some key areas that we’re worried about – the eastern side of Santa Fe County, there’s really no great way to fight a fire out there with all the houses and lack of fire hydrants.” Wow. That is really scary.

There is little evidence fuel reduction prevents wildfires. The current peer-reviewed forest ecologists agree climate change is more of a factor for wildfires than fuel loads. The forests treated least with cutting and burning burn the least. The dense old forests hold moisture, slow wind and shade against the heat of the sun, and are therefore less fire prone. The community is obviously saying “less cutting and burning and more environmental safeguards.” (Meanwhile) the Forest Service says (in the Aug. 8, 2022 Santa Fe New Mexican) it plans to “increase tree thinning by 135%, triple the amount of managed burns, and use less environmental safeguards (no EIS).”