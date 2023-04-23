Preserve funding for Medicaid as costs rise

In health care, the patients who have the best health outcomes tend to have had the benefit of preventative care like checkups and screenings. These services occur at a moderate pace and sensibly use resources to avoid the most serious, life-altering, resource-intensive health conditions.

The same goes for setting up the state for long-term, healthy economic outcomes. New Mexico’s oil and gas regions have granted us unprecedented revenue that, if used wisely, could propel us into a robust state of economic health. We’re only just now laying the “preventative care” economic foundation for success for often neglected needs – including increasing Medicaid reimbursement rates for a health care system that affects us all.

Most New Mexicans remember times when oil and gas revenues were down – and the deep budget cuts that followed. Most of those cuts were seen in health care, education and public safety. Oil and gas revenues are expected to peak by fiscal 2028 and begin declining in subsequent years. With no plan to fill the revenue gaps potentially left by deep tax cuts, the state’s financial health is seriously placed at risk, according to a 2022 PFM Group Consulting report given to the New Mexico Legislative Revenue Stabilization and Tax Policy Committee.

That is why policymakers should implement state tax policy that modernizes our tax structure to support business and economic growth, while also preserving some of this revenue influx for the future. Preserving some of the revenue we have now will allow Medicaid rates to keep pace with costs of providing health care services in other years.

We need a healthy workforce, too. With close to half of New Mexicans reliant on Medicaid, payments that cover the costs of care, costs like retaining and recruiting more doctors and nurses, will help ensure access to quality care for all New Mexicans.

We also support investing in local health care and are hopeful the state will create in the next year an Expendable Healthcare Trust. This trust would be funded through state general fund revenue. It would allow the state to take advantage of the huge general fund revenue surpluses, preserve revenue for high-priority public health needs, control expenditures and grow the trust through revenue triggers and investments. The funds could be used to pay for health care infrastructure, sustain Medicaid rate increases and clinician education, training and recruitment.

Hospitals and all health care providers need sustainable and predictable funding to remain vital. Saving enough state revenue for health care investments will help each approaching fiscal year feel more like an annual wellness check and not an emergency room visit.