 New Mexico State, AD Moccia agree to extension through 2028 - Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico State, AD Moccia agree to extension through 2028

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer

As national attention on the New Mexico State men’s basketball team continues to intensify following an aborted season of chaos, news on Friday broke that athletic director Mario Moccia has received a five-year extension and a pay raise.

News of the new contract broke via a report from El Paso TV station KTSM Friday afternoon. The new contract obtained by the Journal Friday evening confirmed the extension was finalized three weeks ago when signed by Moccia and former NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu on April 7 —the day Arvizu stepped down from that post.

Former NMSU President Jay Gogue is serving as interim chancellor in Arvizu’s absence.

New Mexico State University athletic director Mario Moccia speaks during a news conference Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Las Cruces. He signed a five-year contract extension on April 7. (AP Photo/Andrs Leighton)

“It was something they had been negotiating for some time — several months — and it was signed on April 7,” said NMSU spokesman Justin Banister.

The Journal confirmed the NMSU Board of Regents, though not required to sign off on such an extension or new contract, was made aware of it earlier this month.

Reached by phone Friday night, Moccia said he was planning to meet with Gogue on Saturday to discuss how the university wanted to handle comment on the extension, news of which often is handled by a release or prepared statement by the university when related to an athletic director or other high-profile employee.

Moccia, who has overseen Aggies Athletics since 2015, is being paid $280,000 per year under his current contract. His new contract will pay him $351,800 for the fiscal year beginning July 1. That will increase annually until ultimately paying him $425,000 for the final year of his contract that would end June 30, 2028.

The base salary of the contract is fully guaranteed if Moccia fired by NMSU without cause.

Moccia’s extension follows questions about the oversight of the men’s basketball program after a player was involved in a shooting death on a road trip to New Mexico, a hazing allegation that led to the season being cut short and a lawsuit being filed, and the Aggies’ head coach being fired less than a year after he was hired.

In November in Albuquerque, Aggies player Mike Peake shot and killed a UNM student who police say plotted to ambush Peake while he and several NMSU players had snuck out of their team hotel in the early morning hours before their game later that day against the UNM Lobos.

NMSU hired an outside law firm to investigate the program for its handling of the aftermath of that shooting and into player discipline concerns.

In February, the balance of Aggies’ season was canceled when allegations were brought to light from players accusing three older teammates on ongoing hazing from the summer through February.

That evolved into a lawsuit filed this week by the now-former players, William “Deuce” Benjamin Jr.; and Shakiru Odunewu gainst NMSU, former coach Greg Heiar and the three older players.

Arvizu said on Feb. 15 in a news conference, “There have been some egregious violations of our student code of conduct and there have been, essentially, other despicable acts.”

He also said that day that he had full confidence in Moccia’ ability to lead the department through the turmoil.

M. Moccia – 4.7.23 by Albuquerque Journal on Scribd

