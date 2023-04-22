Photos: Isotopes beat OKC Dodgers with walk-off home run by Doyle By Jon Austria / Photo & Visuals Editor Friday, April 21st, 2023 at 9:45PM Isotopes’ Brenton Doyle scores a run against the Oklahoma City Dodgers at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Friday, April 21, 2023.(Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Isotopes’ Conner Kaiser fields the ball to first during their game against the Oklahoma City Dodgers at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Friday, April 21, 2023.(Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Isotopes’ Michael Toglia scores a run against the Oklahoma City Dodgers at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Friday, April 21, 2023.(Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Isotopes’ Brenton Doyle takes second base during a game against the Oklahoma City Dodgers at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Friday, April 21, 2023.(Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Oklahoma City Dodgers Bryson Brigman complete a double play against the Isotopes during their game at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Friday, April 21, 2023.(Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Isotopes’ Brenton Doyle races to first base on an infield single during a game against the Oklahoma City Dodgers at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Friday, April 21, 2023.(Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Oklahoma City Dodgers Bryson Brigman attempts to catch the ball during a game against the Isotopes at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Friday, April 21, 2023.(Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Isotopes’ Phillips Valdez delivers a pitch against the Oklahoma City Dodgers at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Friday, April 21, 2023.(Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Isotopes’ Conner Kaiser throws to first to complete an out against the Oklahoma City Dodgers at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Friday, April 21, 2023.(Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Oklahoma City Dodgers Michael Busch complete an out against the Isotopes at first base at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Friday, April 21, 2023.(Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Little league teams participate in the Isotopes’ Little League Parade before Friday, APRIL 21, 2023, game against the Oklahoma City Dodgers at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque.(Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Little league teams participate in the Isotopes’ Little League Parade before Friday, APRIL 21, 2023, game against the Oklahoma City Dodgers at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque.(Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Little league teams participate in the Isotopes’ Little League Parade before Friday, APRIL 21, 2023, game against the Oklahoma City Dodgers at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque.(Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Little league teams participate in the Isotopes’ Little League Parade before Friday, APRIL 21, 2023, game against the Oklahoma City Dodgers at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque.(Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Little league teams participate in the Isotopes’ Little League Parade before Friday, APRIL 21, 2023, game against the Oklahoma City Dodgers at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque.(Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Little league teams participate in the Isotopes’ Little League Parade before Friday, APRIL 21, 2023, game against the Oklahoma City Dodgers at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque.(Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Little league teams participate in the Isotopes’ Little League Parade before Friday, APRIL 21, 2023, game against the Oklahoma City Dodgers at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque.(Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Little league teams participate in the Isotopes’ Little League Parade before Friday, APRIL 21, 2023, game against the Oklahoma City Dodgers at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque.(Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal) Prev 1of18 Next Home » ABQnews Seeker » Photos: Isotopes beat OKC Dodgers with walk-off home run by Doyle Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community. • Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? 