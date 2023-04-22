Isotope Doyle usually helps start it; this time, he finishes it

(Friday night Isotopes photo gallery)

The gates at Isotopes Park usually open 60 minutes before game time.

Fans interested in runs scored better keep that in mind.

Entering Friday night’s game against the visiting Oklahoma City Dodgers, the Isotopes led all levels of professional baseball in first-inning runs scored (25). And, maybe not all that unexpected, the Isotopes’ pitching staff led all levels of minor league baseball in first-inning runs allowed (23).

“If you’re talking about offensively, I think the guys have been having really good at-bats; their approach is really good since the get-go,” said Isotopes manager Pedro Lopez. “They’re coming out with a game plan and they’re able to execute it.

“On the pitching side, we have gotten in trouble a lot early in the game.”

Isotopes leadoff hitter Brenton Doyle — a big part of a lot of those first inning runs — struck out in the first frame on Friday, but more than made up for it late with a ninth-inning walk-off home run in Albuquerque’s 4-3 win over the Dodgers to even their six-game series at two games apiece in front of a fireworks night crowd announced at 8,212.

Though both teams posted zeros on the scoreboard for the first inning on Friday, that hasn’t been the case in most of the Isotopes’ first 19 games.

Lopez talked with the Journal about the first-inning scoring frenzy — the good and the bad —after Friday’s batting practice. He also was on his way to talk with his team’s catchers about their role in calling the games — and the need to help move pitchers away from the pregame pitching plan earlier when it’s clear it isn’t working.

“We need to have not only plan A and a plan B, but also C, D, E and F,” Lopez said. “I mean, because you never know. That’s something that I think we need to do a better job of.”

TOSSED: The Isotopes were all smiles on Friday night with Doyle’s walk-off home run, the team’s first of the season.

But Lopez was plenty heated on Thursday on a play during the team’s school day matinee 8-6 loss. In the fifth inning he thought a Dodger runner left second base early on a pop flyout to Doyle in center field.

“When it’s time to go, it’s time to go, you know?” Lopez said. “Somethings, you’ve got to send a message to your players.”

It was Lopez’s first ejection as the Isotopes manager, and one the fiery manager saw coming.

“I won’t argue every call,” Lopez told reporters shortly in the offseason, “… but I will get thrown out. Trust me.”

THE KIDS! Lopez’s ejection was the second straight season someone with the Isotopes was ejected at the season’s first school-day matinee game, which features thousands of kids in the stands.

In 2022, Colorado Rockies great Todd Helton, a special adviser with the Rockies visiting Albuquerque, was tossed while making a comment about a called strike assessed on an Isotopes player for not getting in the batter’s box in time . It was a rule the major leagues didn’t have in place last year, and one Helton had no idea existed in Triple-A.

ON THE MIC: For those who followed Friday’s game on the radio or on the MILB.tv stream, it may have sounded a bit different than most Isotopes games.

Longtime Isotopes play-by-play broadcaster Josh Suchon took a rare night away from the ballpark to attend a wedding, leaving the mic open for 25-year-old Joe Traub to call solo his first Triple-A game. He has helped Suchon in the past on broadcasts, but never done one at this level alone.

Traub is the Baseball Information Coordinator for the Isotopes and resident franchise historian who has pretty much grown up at Isotopes park as the son of general manager John Traub, who has been with 20-year-old franchise since its inception.

‘TOPES SATURDAY: Vs. Oklahoma City

Isotopes Park, 6:35 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM

PROMOTION: Little League Night/postgame fireworks

PROBABLES: Dodgers RHP Gavin Stone (1-2, 7.20) vs. Isotopes TBD

FRIDAY: Brenton Doyle sent a 2-2 Mark Washington pitch over the center-field wall to lead off the ninth inning, giving the host Isotopes a 4-3 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers in front of an announced fireworks night crowd of 8,212. It was Albuquerque’s first walk-off winner of the season and evened the six-game series with the PCL-leading Dodgers at 2-2. Doyle was 2-for-5 on the night, scored twice, had two RBIs and slapped a double as well.

(Box score: Albuquerque 4, Oklahoma City 3; updated Pacific Coast League standings)