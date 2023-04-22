APD: Teenager kills another teen during a gun buy

Police say a teenage boy has been arrested and charged with an open count of murder after killing another teen during a gun purchase.

The Albuquerque Police Department said Jacob Lovato, 16, is also charged with armed robbery and tampering with evidence in connection with the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Gabriel Gurule.

APD reported early Friday that officers were dispatched around 2 a.m. to reports of a shooting in the 2500 block of Carlisle NE.

In an evening update, the department said witnesses told homicide detectives that Gurule went with friends to an apartment there to buy a gun.

Gurule and a person identified as Lovato were comparing handguns, one of which was modified with an “auto-sear, making it a full automatic handgun,” police said.

Witnesses told police that Lovato asked Gurule how much he would charge to sell his gun, with Gurule responding he would sell it for $950.

Lovato allegedly replied, “What if I kept it?” to which Gurule said, “If you’re going to keep it, you’re going to have to take my life.”

“Witnesses said Lovato had firearms in both hands, and ‘sprayed’ gunfire across the room, striking and killing Gurule,” APD said in its news release.

Police said Lovato then fled the scene as did the other people there.

An arrest warrant was subsequently issued for Lovato, who was taken into custody shortly before 7 p.m. Friday, police said.