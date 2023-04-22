 MMA: Borg misses weight, says he’ll retire - Albuquerque Journal

MMA: Borg misses weight, says he’ll retire

By Rick Wright / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque MMA fighter Ray Borg says he will retire after failing to make weight for his scheduled fight on Saturday on Bellator 295 in Honolulu.

“Things did not go as planned this weekend and I will not be fighting,” Borg wrote on Facebook. “I made a promise to myself that if another incident like this ever happened I would retire.

“So going forward I am officially out of the game and hanging it up.”

As a result of his failure to make weight, Borg was released not only by Bellator but by Dominance MMA, his longtime management company.

Borg, 29, has a history of failing to make weight. Repeated such incidents resulted in his release by the UFC in 2020, after having fought nine times on that organization’s promotions — including a loss to champion Demetrious Johnson in a bid for the UFC flyweight (125-pound) title in October 2017.

After his release from the UFC, Borg returned to competition with a fight on a UAE Warriors card in Abu Dhabi and two on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Eagle FC — all victories at the bantamweight limit of 135 pounds, improving his overall record to 16-5.

Saturday’s fight against Japanese veteran Kyoji Horiguchi was to have been Borg’s debut in Bellator competition.

“It’s good to be here,” he said on Wednesday during a Bellator news conference. “I’m excited.”

On Friday, however, Borg never even made it to the scale.

The fight against Horiguchi was arranged at the flyweight limit of 125 pounds, a division in which Borg hadn’t fought since defeating Rogerio Bonterin at the Santa Ana Star Center (now the Rio Rancho Events Center) in February 2020.

Even then, he failed to make the contracted weight and was allowed to fight after weighing in at 128 pounds.

Through his management team, Borg tried to salvage the Horiguchi fight by switching it back to the bantamweight limit of 135.

“Unfortunately,” Dominance MMA said in a statement, “Mr. Borg was not willing or able to make that weight (135), resulting in unnecessary complications for all involved. Given the circumstances, as well as our own embarrassment, we can no longer in good faith represent our now former client but wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Home » Sports » Boxing/MMA » MMA: Borg misses weight, says he’ll retire

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
MMA: Borg misses weight, says he’ll retire
Boxing/MMA
Albuquerque MMA fighter Ray Borg says ... Albuquerque MMA fighter Ray Borg says he will retire after failing to make weight for his scheduled fight on Saturday on Bellator 295 in ...
2
Albuquerque's Sanchez fighting for his future in Wales
ABQnews Seeker
Sanchez has prospects beyond Saturday should ... Sanchez has prospects beyond Saturday should he lose (he's approximately a 3-to-1 underdog). But a victory and the accompanying title belt, he said, would ...
3
MMA: Pico believes he can shoulder a Bellator title ...
ABQnews Seeker
The surgery went well, and there's ... The surgery went well, and there's almost no chance Aaron Pico's left shoulder could once again pop ...
4
Combat sports notes: No title shot just yet for ...
ABQnews Seeker
It won't be Albuquerque's Holly Holm, ... It won't be Albuquerque's Holly Holm, manager/promoter/agent Lenny Fresquez's longtime client, getting a title shot next. Inquiries regarding that possibility following Holm's impressive March ...
5
Combat sports notes: Vannata preps in Denver for UFC ...
ABQnews Seeker
A Wednesday phone interview scheduled by ... A Wednesday phone interview scheduled by the UFC for the Journal with longtime Albuquerque MMA fight ...
6
Trout returning to Las Cruces for bare knuckles fight
Boxing/MMA
As promised, the BKFC is coming ... As promised, the BKFC is coming back to New Mexico.This time, though, the bare fists w ...
7
'You can't deny me now': Mendoza stuns Fundora, wins ...
ABQnews Seeker
For most of the first six ... For most of the first six rounds, Mendoza had done little to suggest an upset was in the offing. Now, with the WBC interim ...
8
'Hammer' Perez pounds his way to 3rd-round KO victory
ABQnews Seeker
Abraham Perez lived up to his ... Abraham Perez lived up to his moniker in stunning fashion.
9
Boxing: Mendoza KOs Fundora for WBC Interim title
ABQnews Seeker
Cleveland High School graduate Brian Mendoza ... Cleveland High School graduate Brian Mendoza scored an upset of monstrous proportions Saturday night, knocking out previously unbeaten Sebastian Fundora to capture the WBC ...