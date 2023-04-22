2 dead in separate overnight shooting incidents across east Albuquerque

The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after two people were shot to death in separate incidents late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Officers first responded around 10:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Altez NE, where they discovered a person who had died of a gunshot wound, APD spokesman Officer Chase Jewell said in a release.

He said the second shooting took place around 4:30 a.m. in the area of Alvarado and Zuni SE, where one person shot died before officers arrived.

He added more information will be released as it becomes available.