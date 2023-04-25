 Albuquerque doctor starts holistic landscape design company - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque doctor starts holistic landscape design company

By Alaina Mencinger / journal staff writer

Bette Allen, founder of Taproot Therapeutic Landscape Design. (Courtesy of Prospera Partners)

After 30 years in the medical field, Bette Allen was feeling frustrated by the business of medicine.

So the emergency and internal medicine specialist decided to embark on a new venture: landscape design.

But her new business, Taproot Therapeutic Landscape Design still honors Allen’s roots in medicine. When Allen describes the process of evaluating a property — noting how the water flows, the sunny and shady parts, the quality of the soil etc. — she compares it to writing down the medical history of a new patient.

And Allen said her new business still works toward making clients, or “patients,” healthier. Interacting with nature and caring for plants can help improve patient outcomes.

“Whenever people are involved in taking care of something … they do better,” Allen said. “Being involved with things that are growing, helps people.”

Allen studied permaculture and holistic landscaping at Bastyr University. She’s always had an interest in plants — as a child, Allen was always collecting leaves and seeds. When she moved to Albuquerque from Philadelphia in 1997, she tried planting her favorites that thrived in the Northeast. She soon learned how to adapt to the desert landscape, a philosophy that she’s brought to Taproot. Allen incorporates elements like conserved rainwater, composting, and even livestock to reduce waste in landscaping.

The name of her business, Taproot, refers to central roots in a plant that, especially in desert plants, reach toward water in the soil.

Each design Allen makes is specialized to the individual property and notes the strengths and weaknesses of each piece of land.

“Often, in my perspective, what looks like a problem, might actually be the solution,” Allen said. “It’s just a matter of changing perspective. And we say, the right plant for the right place.”

Contact Allen at 505-226-1675 or taproot@permaculturemd.com to schedule a property evaluation.

