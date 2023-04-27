 Welcome new hires: Albuquerque Business Outlook Briefcase - Albuquerque Journal

Welcome new hires: Albuquerque Business Outlook Briefcase

By ABQJournal News Staff

Welcome

Jordan Soto has been named strategic partnerships manager for New Mexico with the online nonprofit Western Governors University. In his new role, Soto will develop corporate partnerships aligned with WGU’s degree offerings and support educational and career pathways for students across New Mexico. Soto comes to WGU with more than eight years’ experience in account management, business development, and operations management roles and a successful career developing strategic partnership plans that produced deep business partnerships with employers and educational institutions. He holds his master’s degree from WGU and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

Kaythee Hlaing has joined Sutin, Thayer & Browne. She has a background in trials, civil litigation, and arbitrations with special expertise in trial preparation, litigation strategy and discovery management. Prior to joining the firm, Hlaing served as assistant attorney general for the New Mexico Office of the Attorney General. Before that she worked as assistant district attorney for the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office. She also worked as an associate attorney at a private law office in Albuquerque. For seven years prior to law school, she was a mutual funds associate and licensed broker for Thornburg Investment Management. Hlaing received her Juris Doctorate from the University of New Mexico School of Law.

Dr. Mario Pardo-Friedman, board certified in obstetrics and gynecology, has joined Lovelace Medical Group. Pardo-Friedman attended medical school at the University of New Mexico School of Medicine, and completed a residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Barnes-Jewish Hospital at Washington University in St. Louis. He is well versed in all aspects of general obstetric and gynecologic practice, and has a special interest in managing abnormal pap smears such as colposcopies and loop electrosurgical excision procedures. He offers contraceptive counseling and menopause management, and co-managing high-risk pregnancies with Maternal Fetal Medicine providers. Pardo-Friedman is a member of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecologists and the American Medical Association. He also speaks Spanish. He is located at 4705 Montgomery NE, Suite 301.

