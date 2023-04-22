 Bulletin Board: Albuquerque Business Outlook - Albuquerque Journal

Bulletin Board: Albuquerque Business Outlook

By John Leacock / Journal Staff Writer

SCORE Albuquerque will host its workshop titled “Ask the Expert Q&A: Business Funding” from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. Stephanie Skaggs, SCORE funding and financing expert, will answer questions regarding business funding such as growing a company, bank loans and business funding alternative financing options in this Q&A-style workshop. This workshop is free; register at score.org/albuquerque/event/ask-expert-qa-business-funding-4252023.

George “Dave” Giddens of Giddens + Gatton Law, P.C., was recently recognized on the 2023 Southwest Super Lawyers website. Giddens was named a Super Lawyer for the 12th time. He is the founder of Giddens + Gatton Law, P.C., and focuses primarily on creditor and debtor rights in Albuquerque, Carlsbad, Clovis, Rio Rancho, Roswell and Santa Fe. Practicing law since 1983, Giddens has been working to assist clients through the process of corporate and personal bankruptcy and financial reorganization for more than 40 years. He is a member of several community organizations, including the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce, and is an active member of St. Stephen’s United Methodist Church. Giddens earned both an undergraduate degree and Juris Doctorate from the University of Kansas.

 

Emily K. Howard, has been accepted to Fast Company Executive Board. Howard is the founder and president of Cheetah Strategy, a brand and business consulting firm. She is also co-founder of the Start Bragging ABQ movement. As a member of Fast Company, Howard has the opportunity to publish professional insights on the company’s website and participate in Expert Panel discussions.

Yellowstone Landscape is celebrating its 50th anniversary by giving back to the community. The company delivered yellow flowers around town as part of Presbyterian’s Daffodil Days in March. In July employees will cook meals for families in Albuquerque’s Ronald McDonald House. Throughout the year they will visit schools in Santa Fe, Albuquerque and Los Lunas to educate students about the environment and value of water-wise, desert friendly landscaping. Yellowstone Landscape started in 1973 as Heads Up Landscape Contractors, a two-person residential lawn sprinkler install and repair service. Since then it has grown to include three branches in Albuquerque, Los Lunas and Santa Fe, and now employs more than 300 people.

 

