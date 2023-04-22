Albuquerque Business Journal Bright Spot: Pitching In

Insurance company donates almost 8,000 at-home COVID-19 tests for distribution across NM

Blue Cross and Blue Shield New Mexico has donated 7,848 at-home COVID-19 testing kits to three local organizations for free distribution across the state, according to a news release.

The kits aim to help underserved populations, particularly those in rural areas, where access to testing can be challenging.

“Our rural and tribal areas are especially vulnerable,” said Janice Torrez, Blue Cross and Blue Shield New Mexico president in a statement. “And BCBSNM is committed to ensuring access to quality health care.”

The organizations are:

• Bethel Community Storehouse — a nonprofit food and clothing distribution center in Moriarty

• Amador Health Center — a medical clinic in Las Cruces

• Premier Medical Group — a medical group in Albuquerque

The at-home antigen tests can be completed in 15 minutes and offer a convenient way for people to determine whether they are infected with COVID-19, the release said.

Molina donates $30,000 to Meals on Wheels

MolinaCares, in partnership with Molina Healthcare of New Mexico, has donated $30,000 to Meals on Wheels of Albuquerque to expand food delivery and behavioral health programs for New Mexicans, according to a news release.

The donation will provide $10,000 per year over the next three years to support Meals on Wheels of Albuquerque’s delivery program, which offers nutritious meals to those suffering from chronic conditions such as diabetes and heart disease. The grant will also provide social interaction for homebound individuals in the Albuquerque and Rio Rancho communities, the release said.

“Our efforts to bridge those gaps are made possible through generous donations,” Chief Executive Officer of Meals on Wheels of Albuquerque, Shauna Frost, said in a statement. “We are incredibly grateful for Molina’s support and partnership in decreasing food insecurity in our communities.”

The Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) established in 2020, aims to improve the health and well-being of disadvantaged populations by funding meaningful, measurable, and innovative programs and solutions that improve health, life, and living in local communities.

NMMFA approves annual Energy$mart contracts

New Mexico’s Mortgage Finance Authority has approved annual Energy$mart contracts, allowing service providers to provide $10.5 million in energy efficiency upgrades and emergency repairs for low-income households, according to a news release.

This program has helped over 10,000 low-income families reduce their energy costs and improve the health and safety of their homes in the past 13 years, the release said.

“This program can help provide energy savings that families can use for necessities like food, medicine and other essentials,” Isidoro Hernandez, executive director and chief executive officer of MFA, said in a statement.

The release explains in order to qualify, households can earn up to 200% of the federal poverty level, or $60,000 for a family of four, with preference given to households with a high energy burden, children under the age of 5, people over 60 years of age and individuals with disabilities.

The program is part of the nationwide Weatherization Assistance Program, which operates in all states and territories and has been funded by the Department of Energy since 1976.