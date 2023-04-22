2023 ABQ metro home market ‘like a conundrum’ so far

Prospective homebuyers in the Albuquerque metro area should be able to feel a bit of joy.

Recent data from the Greater Albuquerque Association of Realtors for March shows that days on market until sale — or how long an available property stays on the market before an offer is accepted — are still averaging slightly longer than a month at 34 days, compared to 17 days a year ago.

And the inventory of single-family detached homes is at 944, not nearly enough to sway the market in favor of buyers, but much better than the 683 available in March 2022. The increases from a year ago on those two points of data are somewhat hard to translate, says GAAR President Carrie Traub.

That’s because, she says, all the market is really doing now is moving to a place “where it should be,” adding that last year’s home-buying market was unprecedented because of low mortgage rates early on in the year.

Since I’ve been tracking monthly housing data for the metro area, the median sales price has seen some fluctuation — coming in above $340,000 in one instance last year and toward the end of last year continuously decreasing from all-time highs.

There is some cause for concern, however. In March, the median sales price for a single-family detached home stood at $337,000 — a number GAAR confirmed as the third highest median sales price of all time. It was an increase of $12,000 from February and a $21,000 increase from January.

Traub says these increases in home prices from January, in some respects, makes sense — the homebuying market typically picks up in March after a slew of holidays in the winter months where people are less inclined to buy or sell.

But it’s “hard to say right now what (the market) is really doing because everything is almost like a conundrum,” Traub added.

There were 769 closings last month, according to the data, which is a 25% drop from the same time last year.

Alan Fowler, senior vice president of mortgage services for Nusenda Credit Union, told me the overall mortgage market is down “significantly” compared to a year ago. He and Traub said that’s because some prospective homebuyers may be playing the waiting game for rates to decrease. Some of the decrease in people buying homes may have to do with prospective buyers not being able to afford a home they could have gotten with a lower rate last year. The higher rates of today increase monthly payments for prospective buyers. In March, according to Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate fluctuated between 6.3% and 6.7%.

Fowler says buyers, despite the lack of inventory and higher rates, should purchase a home if they plan on living in it for longer than a few years. “Trying to time the market is never a good idea,” he said. “It’s not guaranteed, but chances are you can refinance that mortgage when rates go down.”

Wealth up for metro area homeowners

In a dose of good news, wealth has increased quite significantly for homeowners in the metro area as their homes have appreciated over the last decade.

The data, compiled by the National Association of Realtors, shows middle-income homeowners — those whose income is higher than 80% but less than 200% of the area median income — have seen a wealth increase of $89,020 due to home appreciation.

For upper-income homeowners, wealth due to appreciation has increased to $122,530. And the wealth of low-income homeowners — those whose income is no greater than 80% of the area median income — increased to $51,930, data shows.