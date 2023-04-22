Photos: Pecos River Clean-Up

River lovers of all ages came together to collect beer cans, clumps of tangled fishing line and more all along the Pecos River on Saturday morning — often with anglers set up nearby.

Nearly 100 volunteers joined workers with New Mexico State Parks, the U.S. Forest Service, state Game and Fish, plus San Miguel County, the Village of Pecos and other agencies for the annual Dia del Rio y Camino (river and road) Litter Clean-up at the Pecos River.

The event, organized by the Upper Pecos Watershed Association, included groups from Pecos, New Mexico to Pecos, Texas. Volunteers in Sumner Lake, Carlsbad and other communities helped clean up areas along the river for 300 miles.

The Earth Day event was held annually before the pandemic, but this was the first time it included other communities along the river.

Afterward, a celebration was held at the Pecos Benedictine Monastery to celebrate the river, Earth Day and the river’s designation as an Outstanding National Resource Water by the state Environment Department.