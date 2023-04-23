 Sports Speak Up! Readers sound off regarding Moccia's new deal at New Mexico State, NIL and Lobo golf - Albuquerque Journal

Sports Speak Up! Readers sound off regarding Moccia’s new deal at New Mexico State, NIL and Lobo golf

By Randy Harrison / Journal Sports Editor

AFTER ALL THE turmoil within the NMSU athletic department this past year, I’m surprised to read AD Mario Moccia’s contract was extended, along with receiving a hefty base increase. Surely he has to assume some responsibility for the department’s inaction. Also ironic that Chancellor Dan Arvizu made this decision the last day before stepping down.

— Bob, UNM Area

ONLY IN THIS STATE does a man get a new contract with a raise, with allegations swirling that he stood by and went silent with those matters at hand. Sheesh.

— M Milkery

I’VE KNOWN EVERY AD at NMSU since the late 1960s (seven total) and Mario Moccia is by far the most complete and accomplished of them all. The implication that there is a rooted culture of bad behavior among the Aggie programs is false. Those directly responsible for the men’s basketball program during that brief, terrible period are long gone and an experienced, no-nonsense coach is in place. It’s been a tough year for Aggie basketball, but Mario isn’t the problem. You don’t throw the baby out with the bath water.

— Aggie Old Timer

GOOD WORK BY the UNM women’s golf team for overtaking No. 8 ranked San Jose State and winning the Mountain West Conference championship, which gets them into the NCAA Tournament. Actually, both the men’s and women’s teams should be competing for the title every year since they have their own course and golflink.com has the UNM Championship course ranked as the 12th-best university owned course in the country. However, the NCAA may not allow either UNM team to host another NCAA Championship tournament until upgrades are made on the 56-year old facility. Maybe Governor “Moneybags” could assist?

— ABQ Linkster

GOOD LUCK collecting any money from UNM fans for NIL deals when they legitimately complain about $5 parking but have no problem buying $14 beers.

— JRM-Corrales

JOSIAH ALLICK’S “fan favorite” card was revoked when he announced he was leaving the Lobos and entering the transfer portal. Possibly the card was shredded when the Journal reported that he took a recruiting visit to UNM’s rival, San Diego State. Everyone’s not a Lobo?

— Lobo Mystified

WHY DOES a top local basketball player have to walk-on (non-scholarship) at a state school like UNM, and these carpetbagger players via transfer portal are getting full scholarships? Shame on the Athletic department.

— Taxpayer Vince Guillen

 

