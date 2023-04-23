 Albuquerque police: Officers are responding more quickly to calls - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque police: Officers are responding more quickly to calls

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque Police Department officials say they have shaved nearly two minutes off response times to high-priority calls and almost an hour off of lower priority calls.

APD spokeswoman Rebecca Atkins on Thursday attributed the successes to holding supervisors accountable — making sure the right call gets the right response — and by offering alternative methods of reporting a crime, such as online or over the phone.

“I am grateful for the hard work of the Albuquerque Police Department in reducing response times for 911,” Mayor Tim Keller said in a released statement. “This progress is a testament to the commitment of our officers and a critical step in ensuring the safety and security of our community.”

The announcement comes after an audit, released in October, found APD response times grew by one minute between 2020 and 2021, and then another 15 seconds by mid-2022. The audit found APD response times also varied between area commands, sometimes by minutes longer, but the audit couldn’t find a “root cause.”

Atkins said between July 2022 and February 2023 response times for a Priority 1 call — such as a shooting or armed robbery — were cut from an average of 15 minutes and 45 seconds to 14 minutes.

She said response times for Priority 2 calls — a burglary or domestic dispute, for instance — went from an average of 22 minutes and 27 seconds to 13 minutes and 29 seconds.

Atkins said lower-priority calls — such as where a crime has occurred but the suspect has left the area — went from an average response time of 1 hour and 16 minutes to just over 21 minutes.

APD Deputy Chief Josh Brown said “the biggest change” in shortening response times was ensuring supervisors are prioritizing emergency calls while not allowing non-emergency calls to “fall through the cracks.”

Browd added, “If that means commanders are called in the middle of the night to take action, that’s what we are doing.”

 

