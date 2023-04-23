 Video and photos: Earth Day clean-up at the Pecos River - Albuquerque Journal

Video and photos: Earth Day clean-up at the Pecos River

By Eddie Moore / North Chief Photographer

River lovers of all ages came together to collect beer cans, clumps of tangled fishing line and more all along the Pecos River on Saturday morning — often with anglers set up nearby.

Nearly 100 volunteers joined workers with New Mexico State Parks, the U.S. Forest Service, state Game and Fish, plus San Miguel County, the Village of Pecos and other agencies for the annual Dia del Rio y Camino (river and road) Litter Clean-up at the Pecos River.

The event, organized by the Upper Pecos Watershed Association, included groups from Pecos, New Mexico to Pecos, Texas. Volunteers in Sumner Lake, Carlsbad and other communities helped clean up areas along the river for 300 miles.

The Earth Day event was held annually before the pandemic, but this was the first time it included other communities along the river.

Afterward, a celebration was held at the Pecos Benedictine Monastery to celebrate the river, Earth Day and the river’s designation as an Outstanding National Resource Water by the state Environment Department.

Dan Muenzberg, from Santa Fe, picks up trash along side the Pecos River north of the Mora Campground, Saturday, April 22, 2023. He was one of nearly 100volunteers who came out to help clean up the Pecos River, north of Pecos, for the annual Dia del Rio y Camino (River and Road) Litter Clean-up event. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

Bruce Scott, from Santa Fe, picks up trash in the Windy Bridge Picnic Stie along side the Pecos River near Terrero, N.M., Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Bruce Scott, from Santa Fe, picks up trash in the Windy Bridge Picnic Stie along side the Pecos River near Terrero, N.M., Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Jim and Toby Wright, from Glorieta, pick up beer cans and water bottles along side the Pecos River near Terrero, N.M., Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Gabriel Ramos, with New Mexico State Parks, picks up trash along N63, north of Terrero, N.M., Saturday, April 22, 2023.
New Mexico State Parks, County and Federal workers, along with nearly 100 volunteers came out to help clean up the Pecos River, north of Pecos, for the annual Dia del Rio y Camino (River and Road) Litter Clean-Up event, Saturday, April 22, 2023. 


