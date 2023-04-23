Preps: La Cueva, Rio Grande earn district baseball titles; AHS softball retains 5-5A lead

The La Cueva baseball team won games No. 18 and No. 19 in their 2023 season on Saturday.

Bears coach Gerard Pineda won career games No. 299 and 300.

La Cueva’s dominant 10-0, 25-4 home sweep of Farmington Saturday afternoon clinched the District 2-5A championship for the second-ranked Bears (19-4, 8-0) and also allowed Pineda to reach that special plateau.

No matter how La Cueva performs in a season-closing doubleheader against Eldorado next week, the Bears cannot surrender first place since they swept both Sandia and Piedra Vista, the teams closest to them in the 2-5A standings.

In Game 2 Saturday, La Cueva scored 11 runs in the third inning. It is the third time in the past 10 days that the Bears scored double-digit runs in a single inning.

Sandia, meanwhile, locked up second place in the district with a doubleheader sweep at Piedra Vista on Saturday. The Matadors (15-8, 6-2) won by scores of 14-3 and 8-3 over the Panthers (15-9, 4-4).

La Cueva was not the only metro-area school to clinch a district baseball title on Saturday.

Rio Grande won 4-2 and 10-7 at Los Lunas on in a first-place showdown between two teams who started the day unbeaten in league play. The Ravens have won five straight district titles. Coach Orlando Griego moved into fourth place, past Carlsbad’s Tom Forni, on New Mexico’s all-time wins list on Saturday. Griego now has 425 victories at Rio Grande.

The Ravens (16-7, 8-0) shoved across two runs in the top of the seventh on Andrew Salas’ two-RBI pinch-hit single to capture Game 1. They torched the Tigers (14-9, 6-2) for seven runs in the top of the first of Game 2. Los Lunas retains a one-game lead over third-place Albuquerque High in district, and those two close the season against one another next Saturday in Los Lunas.

SOFTBALL: La Cueva (21-3, 7-1) and Piedra Vista (21-3, 7-1) remained tied for first in District 2-5A after both won doubleheaders this weekend. The Panthers swept Sandia on Friday, the Bears won 14-8 and 11-3 over visiting Farmington on Saturday.

In 5-5A, AHS (19-5, 8-0) retained its multiple-game lead by beating Manzano twice this week. The Bulldogs’ Jazmyn Griego remains at 18 home runs for the season, one off the state record.

Cibola’s Jalyn Montes, who shares that record (19), went homerless in both of the Cougars’ games this week. Cibola has one regular-season game remaining, Tuesday against Atrisco Heritage.

AHS has two left, Saturday versus Los Lunas.