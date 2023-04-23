 Preps: La Cueva, Rio Grande earn district baseball titles; AHS softball retains 5-5A lead - Albuquerque Journal

Preps: La Cueva, Rio Grande earn district baseball titles; AHS softball retains 5-5A lead

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

The La Cueva baseball team won games No. 18 and No. 19 in their 2023 season on Saturday.

Bears coach Gerard Pineda won career games No. 299 and 300.

La Cueva’s dominant 10-0, 25-4 home sweep of Farmington Saturday afternoon clinched the District 2-5A championship for the second-ranked Bears (19-4, 8-0) and also allowed Pineda to reach that special plateau.

No matter how La Cueva performs in a season-closing doubleheader against Eldorado next week, the Bears cannot surrender first place since they swept both Sandia and Piedra Vista, the teams closest to them in the 2-5A standings.

In Game 2 Saturday, La Cueva scored 11 runs in the third inning. It is the third time in the past 10 days that the Bears scored double-digit runs in a single inning.

Sandia, meanwhile, locked up second place in the district with a doubleheader sweep at Piedra Vista on Saturday. The Matadors (15-8, 6-2) won by scores of 14-3 and 8-3 over the Panthers (15-9, 4-4).

  • La Cueva was not the only metro-area school to clinch a district baseball title on Saturday.

Rio Grande won 4-2 and 10-7 at Los Lunas on in a first-place showdown between two teams who started the day unbeaten in league play. The Ravens have won five straight district titles. Coach Orlando Griego moved into fourth place, past Carlsbad’s Tom Forni, on New Mexico’s all-time wins list on Saturday. Griego now has 425 victories at Rio Grande.

The Ravens (16-7, 8-0) shoved across two runs in the top of the seventh on Andrew Salas’ two-RBI pinch-hit single to capture Game 1. They torched the Tigers (14-9, 6-2) for seven runs in the top of the first of Game 2. Los Lunas retains a one-game lead over third-place Albuquerque High in district, and those two close the season against one another next Saturday in Los Lunas.

SOFTBALL: La Cueva (21-3, 7-1) and Piedra Vista (21-3, 7-1) remained tied for first in District 2-5A after both won doubleheaders this weekend. The Panthers swept Sandia on Friday, the Bears won 14-8 and 11-3 over visiting Farmington on Saturday.

  •  In 5-5A, AHS (19-5, 8-0) retained its multiple-game lead by beating Manzano twice this week. The Bulldogs’ Jazmyn Griego remains at 18 home runs for the season, one off the state record.

Cibola’s Jalyn Montes, who shares that record (19), went homerless in both of the Cougars’ games this week. Cibola has one regular-season game remaining, Tuesday against Atrisco Heritage.

AHS has two left, Saturday versus Los Lunas.

Home » From the newspaper » Preps: La Cueva, Rio Grande earn district baseball titles; AHS softball retains 5-5A lead

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
A few plays in a few minutes turn momentum ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico squanders a chance to ... New Mexico squanders a chance to go up two goals, and it goes downhill from there in frigid Colorado Springs.
2
Harper prep track and field: Los Alamos girls dominate
ABQnews Seeker
Los Alamos not only beat runner-up ... Los Alamos not only beat runner-up Albuquerque Academy by 109 points (155-46) but scored nearly as many points as the next four teams combined.
3
MMA: Borg fails to make weight, and then he ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque fighter released by both Bellator ... Albuquerque fighter released by both Bellator and his longtime management company.
4
English boxer's superior power does in Sanchez
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque boxer Jason Sanchez rocked by ... Albuquerque boxer Jason Sanchez rocked by the superior power of Zelfa Barrett's punches, lost by unanimous decision.
5
Preps: La Cueva, Rio Grande earn district baseball titles; ...
ABQnews Seeker
La Cueva's dominant 10-0, 25-4 home ... La Cueva's dominant 10-0, 25-4 home sweep of Farmington Saturday afternoon clinched the District 2-5A baseball championship.
6
Video and photos: Earth Day clean-up at the Pecos ...
ABQnews Seeker
River lovers of all ages came ... River lovers of all ages came together to collect beer cans, clumps of tangled fishing line and more all along the Pecos River on ...
7
Albuquerque police: Officers are responding more quickly to calls
ABQnews Seeker
Police officials attribute the change to ... Police officials attribute the change to making sure the right call gets the right response and offering alternative methods of reporting a crime
8
Abandoned oil, gas wells get plugged in New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- More than ... ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- More than 200 inactive oil and natural gas wells in New Mexico have been plugged as land managers have tried ...
9
Business owner claims self-defense in one of two fatal ...
ABQnews Seeker
Police are investigating two separate overnight ... Police are investigating two separate overnight shooting incidents that left two people dead in east Albuquerque.