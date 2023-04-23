English boxer’s superior power does in Sanchez

Albuquerque boxer Jason Sanchez, competitive round to round but repeatedly rocked by the superior power of Zelfa Barrett’s punches, lost by unanimous decision to the English boxer Saturday in Cardiff, Wales.

With the victory, Barrett won the previously vacant WBA Continental super featherweight (130-pound) title.

Sanchez (16-4, nine knockouts) was knocked down by a Barrett right hand in the fifth round.

The judges scored it 116-111, 118-110 and 119-108 for Barrett (29-2, 16 KOs). The Journal scored it 117-110, having watched the bout on the DAZN stream.

According to graphics on the DAZN stream, Sanchez threw more punches over the course of the 12 rounds but landed significantly fewer. It was the force of Barrett’s punches, though, less than their frequency, that made the difference.

The Journal scored rounds one – a classic feeling-out round – four and eight for Sanchez. The Albuquerque boxer’s pressure often had Barrett backpedaling or moving side to side.

But when Barrett planted his feet, even to throw a jab, Sanchez clearly felt the effects.

In the fifth, Barrett’s overhand right caused Sanchez to stagger. Clearly defenseless at that moment, Sanchez made the intelligent decision to drop to a knee. He easily beat the referee’s count and finished the round with no further damage done.

In a phone interview with the Journal on Thursday, Sanchez said a victory would trigger a clause in his contract for Saturday’s bout that would guarantee him more fights with promoter Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing.

That didn’t happen. Still, his gutsy performance – which earned him an extended hug from Barrett at fight’s end – might produce more opportunities.

Saturday’s fight was reminiscent of Sanchez’s WBO featherweight world title bout against then-champion Oscar Valdez in June 2019. Sanchez lost that bout by near-identical scores to Saturday’s and also was knocked down in the fifth round.

Those two knockdowns, against Valdez and Barrett, are the only times Sanchez has visited the canvas in his decade-long pro career.