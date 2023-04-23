 MMA: Borg fails to make weight, and then he retires - Albuquerque Journal

MMA: Borg fails to make weight, and then he retires

By Rick Wright / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque MMA fighter Ray Borg says he will retire after failing to make weight for his scheduled fight on Saturday in Honolulu on Bellator 295.

“Things did not go as planned this weekend and I will not be fighting,” Borg wrote on Facebook. “I made a promise to myself that if another incident like this ever happened I would retire.

“So going forward I am officially out of the game and hanging it up.”

Ray Borg, shown in 2019, failed to make weight for his Saturday fight. He then retired.

As a result of his failure to make weight, Borg was released not only by Bellator but by Dominance MMA, his longtime management company.

Borg, 29, has a history of failing to make weight. Repeated such incidents resulted in his release by the UFC in 2020, after having fought nine times on that organization’s promotions – including a loss to champion Demetrious Johnson in a bid for the UFC flyweight (125-pound) title in October 2017.

After his release from the UFC, Borg returned to competition with a fight on a UAE Warriors card in Abu Dhabi and two on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Eagle FC – all victories at the bantamweight limit of 135 pounds, improving his overall record to 16-5.

Saturday’s fight against Japanese veteran Kyoji Horiguchi was to have been Borg’s debut in Bellator competition.

“It’s good to be here,” he said on Wednesday during a Bellator news conference. “I’m excited.”

On Friday, however, Borg never even made it to the scale.

The fight against Horiguchi was arranged at the flyweight limit of 125 pounds, a division in which Borg hadn’t fought since defeating Rogerio Bonterin at the Santa Ana Star Center (now the Rio Rancho Events Center) in February 2020.

Even then, he failed to make the contracted weight and was allowed to fight after weighing in at 128 pounds.

Through his management team, Borg tried to salvage the Horiguchi fight by switching it back to the bantamweight limit of 135.

“Unfortunately,” Dominance MMA said in a statement, “Mr. Borg was not willing or able to make that weight (135), resulting in unnecessary complications for all involved. Given the circumstances, as well as our own embarrassment, we can no longer in good faith represent our now former client but wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

BROWN DROPS DECISION: Friday in Prior Lake, Minnesota, Moriarty strawweight MMA fighter Amber Brown (7-7) lost by unanimous decision to Montana’s Marnic Mann (6-1) on an LFA card.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » MMA: Borg fails to make weight, and then he retires

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
A few plays in a few minutes turn momentum ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico squanders a chance to ... New Mexico squanders a chance to go up two goals, and it goes downhill from there in frigid Colorado Springs.
2
Harper prep track and field: Los Alamos girls dominate
ABQnews Seeker
Los Alamos not only beat runner-up ... Los Alamos not only beat runner-up Albuquerque Academy by 109 points (155-46) but scored nearly as many points as the next four teams combined.
3
MMA: Borg fails to make weight, and then he ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque fighter released by both Bellator ... Albuquerque fighter released by both Bellator and his longtime management company.
4
English boxer's superior power does in Sanchez
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque boxer Jason Sanchez rocked by ... Albuquerque boxer Jason Sanchez rocked by the superior power of Zelfa Barrett's punches, lost by unanimous decision.
5
Preps: La Cueva, Rio Grande earn district baseball titles; ...
ABQnews Seeker
La Cueva's dominant 10-0, 25-4 home ... La Cueva's dominant 10-0, 25-4 home sweep of Farmington Saturday afternoon clinched the District 2-5A baseball championship.
6
Video and photos: Earth Day clean-up at the Pecos ...
ABQnews Seeker
River lovers of all ages came ... River lovers of all ages came together to collect beer cans, clumps of tangled fishing line and more all along the Pecos River on ...
7
Albuquerque police: Officers are responding more quickly to calls
ABQnews Seeker
Police officials attribute the change to ... Police officials attribute the change to making sure the right call gets the right response and offering alternative methods of reporting a crime
8
Abandoned oil, gas wells get plugged in New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- More than ... ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- More than 200 inactive oil and natural gas wells in New Mexico have been plugged as land managers have tried ...
9
Business owner claims self-defense in one of two fatal ...
ABQnews Seeker
Police are investigating two separate overnight ... Police are investigating two separate overnight shooting incidents that left two people dead in east Albuquerque.