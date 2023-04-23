A few plays in a few minutes turn momentum in United’s loss

Just when things seemed to be going New Mexico United’s way …

Up a goal on host Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC midway through the second half Saturday night, United had a prime opportunity to double its lead. Amando Moreno threaded a pinpoint lead pass to get teammate Josh Dolling a wide-open scoring chance just inside the penalty area.

Dolling’s shot sailed well over the crossbar in the 66th minute.

Four minutes later, the Switchbacks had two goals on the board, and that proved to be enough. Colorado Springs capitalized on the sudden turn of momentum and came away with a 2-1 victory at frigid Weidner Field.

“We have to go up 2-0 in that game and put it away,” United coach Zach Prince said in a postgame interview. “The way we approached the second half, we came out great and created chances. We’ve just got to go up 2-0.”

Santi Moar tallied his first goal of the season early in the second half for United (1-3-1 USL Championship), which did not create many opportunities or a shot on goal in the first half. But the visitors amped up their intensity and appeared to gained the upper hand until Dolling’s miss.

One minute later, Colorado Springs’ Patrick Seagrist launched a low blast from the left side of United’s penalty area that goalkeeper Alex Tambakis appeared to have measured. But New Mexico defender Harry Swartz slid in for a block attempt, the ball deflected off his right leg, changing direction and ending up in the net chords.

Swartz was charged with the unlucky own goal, the match was even at 1-1 and a bundled-up Weidner Field crowd was suddenly energized. The temperature was 32 degrees at the opening kick and light snow began falling in the second half.

The score did not stay tied for long.

In the 70th minute, Switchbacks forward Maalique Foster split two New Mexico defenders and drove toward the left side of the goal, forcing the NMU defense to scramble. Foster dropped a pass to Devon Williams. He promptly rolled the ball to an open Drew Skundrich, who heel-tapped it into the net for a 2-1 lead.

“Really unlucky on that first goal,” Prince said. “Just a few bad minutes and really costly.”

New Mexico spent most of the first half playing defense, unable to put combinations or serious scoring opportunites together. United’s defense was solid but the visitors had just 41% of the possession and were outshot 8-4 in the first half, with Colorado Springs posting the only three shots on goal.

NMU played more aggressively in the second half and had several good scoring chances. Moar cashed in the first when he intercepted a pass and fired a running shot from the left side of the penalty area. The ball deflected off goalkeeper Christian Herrera’s arm and trickled into the net.

“Great reaction by Santi and a great finish,” Prince said. “I’m really happy for him. Hopefully he can keep it going.”

Moreno later appeared to make the score 2-0 after knocking a long lead pass past Herrera and winning possession from a falling defender. But Moreno was called for a foul on the play and the apparent goal waved off.

Colorado Springs finished with a 12-9 shot advantage and put five on goal to New Mexico’s two.

United returns home this week for a pair of matches at Isotopes Park, hosting Phoenix Rising in a U.S. Open Cup match on Wednesday and entertaining Orange County on Saturday.

COLORADO SPRINGS SWITCHBACKS FC 2, NEW MEXICO UNITED 1

New Mexico 0 1 — 1

Colorado Springs 0 2 — 2

Scoring: NM, 47th, Santi Moar; CS, 67th, Harry Swartz (own goal); CS, 70th, Drew Skundrich (Devon Williams). Shots: CS 12, NM 9. Shots on goal: CS 5, NM 2. Corner kicks: CS 7, NM 5. Goalkeeper saves: CS (Christain Herrera) 1, NM Alex Tambakis) 4. Records: CS 4-2-1, NM 1-3-1.

Wednesday

U.S. Open Cup: Phoenix Rising FC at New Mexico United, 7 p.m., 101.7 FM, Estrella TV