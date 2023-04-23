 A few plays in a few minutes turn momentum in United's loss - Albuquerque Journal

A few plays in a few minutes turn momentum in United’s loss

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

New Mexico United midfielder Amando Moreno, left, works the ball past Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC’s Patrick Seagrist during Saturday night’s game in Colorado Springs. The Switchbacks rallied for a 2-1 victory. (Courtesy of USL Championship)

Just when things seemed to be going New Mexico United’s way …

Up a goal on host Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC midway through the second half Saturday night, United had a prime opportunity to double its lead. Amando Moreno threaded a pinpoint lead pass to get teammate Josh Dolling a wide-open scoring chance just inside the penalty area.

Dolling’s shot sailed well over the crossbar in the 66th minute.

Four minutes later, the Switchbacks had two goals on the board, and that proved to be enough. Colorado Springs capitalized on the sudden turn of momentum and came away with a 2-1 victory at frigid Weidner Field.

“We have to go up 2-0 in that game and put it away,” United coach Zach Prince said in a postgame interview. “The way we approached the second half, we came out great and created chances. We’ve just got to go up 2-0.”

Santi Moar tallied his first goal of the season early in the second half for United (1-3-1 USL Championship), which did not create many opportunities or a shot on goal in the first half. But the visitors amped up their intensity and appeared to gained the upper hand until Dolling’s miss.

One minute later, Colorado Springs’ Patrick Seagrist launched a low blast from the left side of United’s penalty area that goalkeeper Alex Tambakis appeared to have measured. But New Mexico defender Harry Swartz slid in for a block attempt, the ball deflected off his right leg, changing direction and ending up in the net chords.

Swartz was charged with the unlucky own goal, the match was even at 1-1 and a bundled-up Weidner Field crowd was suddenly energized. The temperature was 32 degrees at the opening kick and light snow began falling in the second half.

The score did not stay tied for long.

In the 70th minute, Switchbacks forward Maalique Foster split two New Mexico defenders and drove toward the left side of the goal, forcing the NMU defense to scramble. Foster dropped a pass to Devon Williams. He promptly rolled the ball to an open Drew Skundrich, who heel-tapped it into the net for a 2-1 lead.

“Really unlucky on that first goal,” Prince said. “Just a few bad minutes and really costly.”

New Mexico spent most of the first half playing defense, unable to put combinations or serious scoring opportunites together. United’s defense was solid but the visitors had just 41% of the possession and were outshot 8-4 in the first half, with Colorado Springs posting the only three shots on goal.

NMU played more aggressively in the second half and had several good scoring chances. Moar cashed in the first when he intercepted a pass and fired a running shot from the left side of the penalty area. The ball deflected off goalkeeper Christian Herrera’s arm and trickled into the net.

“Great reaction by Santi and a great finish,” Prince said. “I’m really happy for him. Hopefully he can keep it going.”

Moreno later appeared to make the score 2-0 after knocking a long lead pass past Herrera and winning possession from a falling defender. But Moreno was called for a foul on the play and the apparent goal waved off.

Colorado Springs finished with a 12-9 shot advantage and put five on goal to New Mexico’s two.

United returns home this week for a pair of matches at Isotopes Park, hosting Phoenix Rising in a U.S. Open Cup match on Wednesday and entertaining Orange County on Saturday.

COLORADO SPRINGS SWITCHBACKS FC 2, NEW MEXICO UNITED 1

New Mexico 0 1 — 1

Colorado Springs 0 2 — 2

Scoring: NM, 47th, Santi Moar; CS, 67th, Harry Swartz (own goal); CS, 70th, Drew Skundrich (Devon Williams). Shots: CS 12, NM 9. Shots on goal: CS 5, NM 2. Corner kicks: CS 7, NM 5. Goalkeeper saves: CS (Christain Herrera) 1, NM Alex Tambakis) 4. Records: CS 4-2-1, NM 1-3-1.

 

Wednesday

U.S. Open Cup: Phoenix Rising FC at New Mexico United, 7 p.m., 101.7 FM, Estrella TV

Home » ABQnews Seeker » A few plays in a few minutes turn momentum in United’s loss

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
A few plays in a few minutes turn momentum ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico squanders a chance to ... New Mexico squanders a chance to go up two goals, and it goes downhill from there in frigid Colorado Springs.
2
Harper prep track and field: Los Alamos girls dominate
ABQnews Seeker
Los Alamos not only beat runner-up ... Los Alamos not only beat runner-up Albuquerque Academy by 109 points (155-46) but scored nearly as many points as the next four teams combined.
3
MMA: Borg fails to make weight, and then he ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque fighter released by both Bellator ... Albuquerque fighter released by both Bellator and his longtime management company.
4
English boxer's superior power does in Sanchez
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque boxer Jason Sanchez rocked by ... Albuquerque boxer Jason Sanchez rocked by the superior power of Zelfa Barrett's punches, lost by unanimous decision.
5
Preps: La Cueva, Rio Grande earn district baseball titles; ...
ABQnews Seeker
La Cueva's dominant 10-0, 25-4 home ... La Cueva's dominant 10-0, 25-4 home sweep of Farmington Saturday afternoon clinched the District 2-5A baseball championship.
6
Video and photos: Earth Day clean-up at the Pecos ...
ABQnews Seeker
River lovers of all ages came ... River lovers of all ages came together to collect beer cans, clumps of tangled fishing line and more all along the Pecos River on ...
7
Albuquerque police: Officers are responding more quickly to calls
ABQnews Seeker
Police officials attribute the change to ... Police officials attribute the change to making sure the right call gets the right response and offering alternative methods of reporting a crime
8
Abandoned oil, gas wells get plugged in New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- More than ... ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- More than 200 inactive oil and natural gas wells in New Mexico have been plugged as land managers have tried ...
9
Business owner claims self-defense in one of two fatal ...
ABQnews Seeker
Police are investigating two separate overnight ... Police are investigating two separate overnight shooting incidents that left two people dead in east Albuquerque.