Albuquerque Police Department reviewing its handling of baby’s death

Albuquerque police have launched an internal review of the agency’s handling of the case of a 7-month-old baby who died of suffocation nearly a year ago with methamphetamine in his system.

Questions have surfaced about the timing of the recent arrest of the child’s mother; why three other children who tested positive for methamphetamine exposure were left in the home last year; and the communication between the state Children, Youth and Families Department and the Albuquerque Police Department after the death.

“The reason we’re conducting a review of the case is to determine all the facts,” said APD spokeswoman Rebecca Atkins in an email to the Journal last week. “The department is reviewing the entire case to determine if policies were followed. That review will also scrutinize whether policies need to be changed as a result of this case.”

The child’s mother, Victoria Romero, 39, was indicted Thursday on a charge of first-degree child abuse resulting in death, four counts of child abuse without great bodily harm, and two counts of tampering with evidence. She is set to be arraigned May 5.

After her arrest April 7, Romero was released pending trial and is barred from having any contact with her children or other witnesses in the case as a condition of release. She is also required to complete outpatient treatment.

Romero was arrested after APD conducted a “welfare check” at the home March 16 and began reexamining the cause of the boy’s death last June, an APD spokeswoman told the Journal last week.

Last June 17, the child’s siblings found him face down and unresponsive after falling between a window sill and the bed where his mother was asleep. Three children at the Wyoming NE apartment tested positive for methamphetamines six days later, police reported.

It took another five months for the state Office of the Medical Investigator to complete an autopsy in which the 7-month-old’s manner of death was ruled accidental. Asphyxia was the cause, due to an unsafe sleeping environment, and methamphetamine toxicity was listed as a “significant condition” contributing to the child’s death, police reported.

“Subsequently the case was closed,” Atkins said in an email to the Journal.

Only after Romero’s grandson, now 2, arrived at an Albuquerque day care twice in one week in March smelling of marijuana did APD begin looking into the baby’s death again, reports indicate.

According to a criminal complaint by the APD detective assigned to that case in March, a CYFD investigator mentioned that “the youngest child … passed away in 2022 but to his knowledge was not drug related.”

The detective then checked with a CYFD supervisor who related that “to their knowledge” the death was ruled accidental by the OMI.

In recent weeks, APD’s Crimes Against Children’s Unit investigated further, “and upon looking at the totality of the evidence in this case, and the case from June 2022, detectives moved forward to work with the District Attorney’s Office on possible charges,” Atkins stated.

Romero’s indictment alleges she was “co-sleeping” while under the influence of drugs and exposing the infant to methamphetamines which resulted in his death.” Other counts charge her with exposing a 3 year old and a 4 year old to drugs, then more recently shaving their heads to prevent hair follicle tests that could show they were exposed to drugs.

The four counts involving the children testing positive for drugs date back as far as March 2022. One of those children was the grandson who tested positive on March 24 for exposure to methamphetamine, amphetamine and cannabinoids/THC.

Over the past decade, news reports show at least a dozen women in New Mexico have been charged with child abuse after law enforcement authorities found their children tested positive for illegal drugs, typically methamphetamines. Asked why Romero wasn’t charged in the death of her child or the drug exposures of her children last year, Atkins reiterated that the review was ongoing.

“We will provide more details at a later date once the review has been completed,” she said.

But a police report shows the detective who handled the investigation into the baby’s death last year didn’t know at the time he received the autopsy results that Romero tested positive for methamphetamine and ecstasy the day her child died. CYFD ordered the test, according to a police report.

After the baby died last June, “all signs indicated the child died from suffocation in the bed,” Atkins told the Journal. “CYFD was contacted and a safety plan was put in place.”

CYFD officials have declined to answer questions about the case, citing a state confidentiality law.

But a CYFD safety plan, which can extend three weeks or longer, “outlines immediate action steps the family and their network will take to help keep their child safe,” said CYFD spokesman Rob Johnson in an email.

Asked about CYFD’s policy or practice when children in a home test positive for exposure to illegal drugs, Johnson said in an email, “Every family, circumstance and situation must be individually assessed for safety, risk and protective capacity.”

Romero’s attorney Jonathan Schildgen, who is with the Law Office of the Public Defender, said through a spokeswoman Friday, “Victoria is innocent of these charges, and we look forward to trial.”