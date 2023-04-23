Metro tennis: Bosin, King repeat as Metro champions

Eldorado’s Phillip Bosin is shown during his victory over Albuquerque Academy’s Connor Dils in the boys’ singles tennis finals match during the Metro Tennis Championships at Albuquerque Academy on Saturday. (Chancey Bush) Sandia Prep’s Tati Dalton-Spilca competes against La Cueva’s Cameron King in the girls’ No. 1 singles tennis finals match during the Metro Tennis Championships at Albuquerque Academy on Saturday. (Chancey Bush/Journal) La Cueva’s Cameron King serves to Sandia Prep’s Tati Dalton-Spilca during King's win in the girls’ No. 1 singles tennis finals match Saturday at Albuquerque Academy. (Chancey Bush/Journal) Albuquerque Academy’s Connor Dils is shown during his championship singles loss to Eldorado’s Phillip Bosin during the Metro Tennis Championships Saturday at Albuquerque Academy. (Chancey Bush/Journal) Prev 1 of 4 Next

In the moments after he clinched his second consecutive APS Metro Tournament championship, Eldorado senior Philip Bosin punctuated his victory with the following statement:

“Ice in my veins.”

While the catchphrase may have been popularized – at least recently – by the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers, the top-seeded Bosin found it fitting following an exhausting 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory over No. 3 Connor Dils of Albuquerque Academy on Saturday morning at the Academy.

“It just felt appropriate because I feel like I didn’t necessarily play my best tennis,” said Bosin, the defending state champion in Class 5A. “But I hung in there. I made sure to compete very well. Honestly, a three-set match you get tired. You’re happy, and just yell out what’s on your mind. That’s what was on my mind.”

Bosin and Dils, who is a junior, are familiar foes. In addition to five or six official matches, the two have played each other countless times in more informal settings over the years.

“Connor is a great player. And especially when he has a good day, he’s very tough to beat and very tough to play,” Bosin said. “He knows me very well, so he knows what to do against me. He definitely changed up his tactics from what he usually does. I think that he’s one of the favorites for every tournament he plays going forward.”

On the girls side, top-seeded Cameron King of La Cueva defeated No. 2 Tatiana Dalton-Spilca of Sandia Prep 6-3, 6-3 in a rematch of last year’s metro final, which was also won by King. Down 3-0 in the second set, King authored a strong final push – aided by a few key adjustments – to close out her win.

“The big difference was that I was just missing every single backhand that I was hitting,” King said of her struggles. “I was getting very tight … I changed that by hitting forehands instead of backhands. That definitely helped because I was able to win the next six games after that. Definitely a big game changer.”

Like their counterparts in the boys final, King and Dalton-Spilca have plenty of experience with one another on the court. Both are defending state champions, King in 5A and Dalton-Spilca in 1A-4A, and are considered strong favorites to repeat.

“I’m friends with Tati, definitely,” King said. “I do practice matches with her, which I think adds a bit of difficulty with it because you know how they play, they know how you play. You know kind of going in how you want to play, but if they start surprising you, you have to change your complete mindset. So that was a little bit tough.”

Academy captured the boys team championship with 22 points, ahead of La Cueva (13) and Eldorado (12). That included a doubles victory for top-seeded Austin Curtis and Jack Hubbard, who topped Volcano Vista’s JR Martinez and Kaden Nguyen 7-5, 6-2 in the final on Saturday.

“They’ve been working hard all season,” Chargers coach Mike Cheves said of his team. “I’m lucky as a coach to have them there. They’re disciplined, they fought hard in all these matches.”

Meanwhile, King’s victory capped off a metro team title for La Cueva, which finished with 21.5 points to best Academy (15). The third-seeded tandem of Kendall King and Alexis Spindler brought home the doubles crown for the Bears with a 6-1, 6-2 win over No. 5 Peyton Casey and Rachel Shaw of Cleveland.

“Our girls are just great,” La Cueva coach Amy Heimerl said. “They work hard and they love each other.”