Spring sports roundup: Lobo men’s tennis finish league 6-0

By Journal Staff Report

New Mexico’s men’s tennis team (15-5, 6-0 Mountain West) concluded a perfect schedule in league play Saturday with a 4-1 win over UNLV on Senior Day at McKinnon Family Tennis Stadium.

UNM’s lone senior, Alex Maggs, teamed up for a 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles and also prevailed as a late replacement at No. 4 singles.

Second-year coach Chris Russell now takes the Lobos as the top seed to the league tournament, where the Lobos will play the No. 4 or No. 5 team Thursday in Las Vegas, Nevada. The tournament champion will earn an automatic NCAA bid.

Arda Azkara, who teamed up with Maggs in doubles, also picked up a 6-1, 6-4 win at No. 1 singles, meaning his perfect streak of never losing at No. 1 at home will carry all the way into the 2024 season.

BASEBALL: The cold and snowy weather in Colorado Springs Saturday was intolerable for baseball. As a result, the Lobos and host Air Force hope to play twice on Sunday, with warmer weather expected, to concluded their three-game series. Air Force (17-23, 10-0 Mountain West) took the Friday opener 9-6 over UNM (18-15, 6-9).

WOMEN’S TENNIS: In Fort Collins, Colo., UNM lost 4-0 to No. 75 Wyoming in a match moved indoors because of inclement weather. UNM (10-9, 3-7) now heads to the Mountain West tournament in Las Vegas as the No. 9 seed.

WOMEN’S GOLF: In Blaine, Wash., New Mexico State tries to set the record for most league titles with eight in its last Western Athletic Conference championship tournament, which begins Sunday. NMSU has won seven of the last eight tournaments and shares the record with Tulsa. Next season, the Aggies will compete in Conference USA.

SOFTBALL: Host San Diego State (29-12, 13-5) scored four first-inning runs and rode it to a 6-0 win over UNM (17-25, 4-12 MW) in game two of their three-game set. The Aztecs won the series opener 4-1 Friday night. Sunday’s finale is set for 1 p.m.

