NM Highlands volleyball signs La Cueva senior Montes

La Cueva senior Sophia Montes signed her Letter of Intent to play volleyball next season at New Mexico Highlands University.

The signing at Albuquerque Rebels Volleyball Club Saturday night was attended by dozens of family, friends, teammates and coaches.

Montes won two state championships with La Cueva and has been playing with ARVC for seven years.

“I feel very honored and proud to be a Cowgirl,” Montes said. “I’m glad to stay in the state and represent New Mexico.”

Fred Ader, who coached Montes at ARVC, and La Cueva coach Steve Archibeque were both in attendance for the signing.

“One of the things I hold dearly for her is she has that competitiveness,” Ader said. “That’s the thing I love about Sophia, she can be a pretty girl but on the court she’s a vicious beast.”