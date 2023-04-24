Birds of a feather: Feathered fowl recover from injuries at On a Wing and a Prayer

CORRALES — Mikal Deese is making a late-morning feeding round of the raptors she keeps at On a Wing and a Prayer, the bird rehabilitation and education center she runs out of her home here.

Brunch is dead rats, shipments of which Deese receives regularly in 50-pound boxes refrigerated by dry ice. You’d be just fine with rats if you were a great horned owl or a red-tailed hawk.

“We have lost 30% of the birds in this country in the last 50 years,” Deese is saying as she makes her way to the raptor enclosure. “One reason is we have killed so many of the bugs.”

Deese, 75, was making a living as a studio goldsmith when, as she puts it, “I took a left turn about 20 years ago.” It was then she began volunteering with Wildlife Rescue of New Mexico, an Albuquerque rescue and rehabilitation operation.

Ten years ago, she started On a Wing and a Prayer, a 501c3 nonprofit funded entirely by donations. Its main mission is to care for injured birds until they are able to return to the wild.

“That’s always the goal,” Deese said. “It’s not always possible.”

She uses raptors that are unable to return to the wild in education programs.

“If our kids don’t grow up knowing about and respecting our wildlife, we won’t have any wildlife,” she said.

Survivors

Deese has nine education raptors at On a Wing and a Prayer now. Some have names and some don’t — at least not yet.

The great horned owl’s name is Alexander the Great.

“He came in with a virus that turned into encephalitis,” Deese said. “It has made him unnaturally calm, and for that reason he is an excellent education bird. I can take him to kindergartens, where the kids squeal.”

There are two handsome red-tailed hawks, a male and a female. The male was brought in with a broken wing and the female had cataracts, a debilitating malady for a bird of prey. The Swainson’s hawk nearby had a broken wing.

“The red-tails are here year-round,” Deese said of the species. “Swainson’s go to Argentina during our winter. This Swainson’s can fly now, but not well enough to go to Argentina.”

Across the way are two peregrine falcons, a male and a female. Both suffered broken wings.

“We almost lost this species (the peregrines) because we (Americans) were spreading DDT around,” Deese said. Peregrines ate creatures contaminated with DDT. The effect was that the falcons didn’t process calcium properly, and that resulted in eggshells so fragile they crumbled under the weight of incubating birds or just failed to hatch.

“Peregrines are the fastest birds in the world, 240 mph,” Deese said. “You go into a classroom and the boys aren’t paying much attention, punching each other. And then you say fastest bird in the world and they are all there.”

The two smallest raptors here are a burrowing owl and a Western screech-owl. Both species are only about 7 to 10 inches long.

“The burrowing owl got caught in barbed wire and tore the tendons in a wing,” Deese said. “The Western screech-owl, I named him Weston, is missing his left eye. He probably got hit by a car.”

The barn owl is named Casper, like the friendly ghost. His white face shimmers specter-like in the shadows of his enclosure.

“He suffered a bad wing fracture,” Deese said as she checked on Casper’s food supply. “We think he got hit by a car.”

Deese must have permits to keep these raptors.

“They belong to the federal government,” she said. “I am allowed to take care of them, but I have to use them in programs. I do about 40 programs a year, at schools, retirement centers, garden groups, events like the Corrales Harvest Festival, anyone who is interested and can handle a donation.”

Her eyes carefully scanned Casper’s pen.

“Yeah, he’s got half a rat left,” she said.

To the rescue

Deese lives at the very top of one of those Corrales roads, part pavement, part gravel, that twist west off of Loma Larga and appear to stretch into the sky.

She has been in Corrales for 30 years but has managed to get around quite a bit in her life. She was born in Japan, grew up in Texas and Washington, D.C., attended college in Illinois and lived in Tennessee, British Columbia and Santa Rosa, New Mexico, before settling in Corrales.

In the late ’60s, she assisted in teaching in a one-room schoolhouse in the hollows of east Tennessee.

“We’d get invited to homes for dinner where the food was squirrel and potatoes,” she said.

For a time in the ‘70s, she lived on Vancouver Island.

“I played bass in a rock band called Up the Creek,” she said. “We toured the islands off British Columbia. We had to take a float plane into some places. Everybody would come. The kids were asleep in the cars.”

She was a goldsmith and gemologist for 30 years and turned to wildlife rescue partly because she was tired of working alone. Volunteers assist her at On a Wing and a Prayer.

In addition to the nine education raptors, Deese has about 18 rescue birds at On a Wing and a Prayer now. These include a ladder-backed woodpecker, three house finches and some baby pigeons.

“Rescue birds can range from hummingbirds and baby quails to the biggest hawks,” she said. “I have cared for 140 different species. I had 400 birds through here last year. I get them from Game and Fish and other government agencies, all the animal rescue groups and private citizens.”

She gets birds that have been hit by cars, that have flown into windows, that have been attacked by cats and — especially in the spring when birds mate and produce young — birds that have been blown out of nests.

“I keep getting birds that have been shot — ravens, usually with a shotgun,” Deese said. “Why would you shoot a raven?”

She will humanely euthanize birds that are too badly damaged to live a pain-free life.

“If they are going to be miserable, that’s just not fair,” she said.

Deese opened a container of mealworms and fed some to the woodpecker. The mealworms are mailed to her by the bagful.

“They make a sort of scratching noise in the bag, so the post office always calls me right away.”

Don’t mess

with Mother

“Birds are fascinating,” Deese said. “The more you know about them, the more fascinating they are. There are cranes that can fly over the Himalayas.”

She said there are 500 bird species in New Mexico, which ranks the state third behind California and Texas. But she understands that the growing number of humans in the world is putting pressure on birds.

“There are double the number of humans on the earth now than when I was born (in 1947),” she said. “There won’t be enough to eat, the water will be dirty.”

But she’s got a notion that birds and other creatures will win out in the end.

“Mother Nature does not put up with one species pushing out others,” she said. “We are greedy. We want more than our share. I think we are going to go extinct.”