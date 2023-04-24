Bernalillo County and UNM hope to partner on inmate health care

After decades of for-profit corporations providing medical services at the Metropolitan Detention Center, Bernalillo County is pursuing another option.

Since terminating its contract with YesCare — formerly called Corizon Health — the county has been in conversations with the University of New Mexico Health Systems about a partnership for it to provide medical and behavioral services at the jail.

This week county commissioners will be voting on a joint powers agreement and the formation of a Health Care Authority, a six-member board comprised of members from both entities to oversee those services. The UNM Board of Regents already approved the agreement at its April 10 meeting.

Over the past three years 21 people have died in custody of MDC — about half of whom were detoxing from drugs or alcohol. Advocates for incarcerated people have pointed to substandard care and insufficient staffing among medical providers and correctional officers.

Rodney McNease, the senior executive director of governmental affairs at UNM hospitals, said in an interview that the new venture is an opportunity to provide a community service and to try to help with ongoing issues at the jail.

“It is a very difficult environment to operate in out there, especially for corporations that don’t have a local connection,” McNease said. “So one part of it was we really felt that we can bring stability. We really think we can provide better care in the long term.”

Plus, he added, it’s a way to bring people into the entire health care system.

“A lot of these folks … we see them at UNM if they’re not out at MDC — it’s not like these are two totally different groups of people,” he said.

Bernalillo County and jail officials would not do an interview on the subject.

In response to questions, a county spokeswoman said, “UNMH is local and very invested in the community. Additionally, the county and UNMH already partner on a number of other initiatives.”

She said May 5 is the target date for the first draft of a contract.

Two years, two providers

Over the course of less than two years, two medical providers — first Centurion Detention Health Services and then YesCare — have left MDC before their contracts with the county were completed.

YesCare will be out of the jail by July 25, at which point the county expects UNMH to take over, county manager Julie Morgas Baca told a group of criminal justice stakeholders on Thursday.

Under its four-year contract, beginning in September 2021, YesCare was paid around $15 million a year. The contract calls for it to have the equivalent of about 106 full-time employees.

McNease said right now there is about half that.

“We’re in the process currently of getting all of that lined out with the people who are out there once the transition date occurs to basically bring them on to join UNM employment,” McNease said. “Even after we do that there’s still a significant gap — the current vendor is about 50% staffed with the number of physicians out there that are really required — and so we will be actively recruiting to try to fill the rest of the positions out there we need.”

Peter Cubra, a retired attorney, long-time advocate for people in the jail and a frequent critic of its operations, said the proposal is “welcome news” and “just what I was hoping for.” When Centurion left the jail in mid 2021, Cubra had spoken out about the need to move away from national corporations and toward UNMH.

He said the only concern he has is that the county won’t provide enough funding for UNMH to provide good quality health care.

“There’s a possibility that the county will stick with the approach that has led to the needless deaths at the jail by not paying an adequate amount for good care,” Cubra said. “I hope that the county leadership will figure out how to pay for good care for the humans who go through our jail.”

The joint powers agreement that the commissioners will vote on states that the county will fund the Health Care Authority with at least what it was paying YesCare.

Last time at the jail

The 6,000-square-foot jail located on the Pajarito Mesa west of Albuquerque opened in 2003 and was run by both the city and county until 2006 when the county took over sole operations, according to a presentation to the UNM regents. Before 2003 the jail was located Downtown.

McNease said UNMH provided medical services for inmates in the late 1990s and early 2000s but in 2005 or 2006 a request for proposals was put out to bid and another vendor was selected.

However, he said this time the arrangement is very different since it creates a partnership with the county on a “sustainable level.”

“The county’s not having to go out and try to rebid these services every three or four years,” McNease said. “Every time they do that it creates a huge amount of transition out there. So the hope would be that this will provide a kind of long term stability for the services out there.”