Attorney cites ‘egregious ongoing misconduct’ by CYFD

Albuquerque attorney Harold Atencio has learned of “egregious ongoing misconduct” by the state Children, Youth and Families Department related to an abuse and neglect proceeding involving an infant, according to a newly filed federal lawsuit.

“This misconduct includes violations of CYFD policies and procedures, possible corruption, and planned conduct that threatens the life and well-being of the infant,” the lawsuit alleges.

But as much as Atencio wants to alert the public about the state agency’s actions, his lawsuit states that under New Mexico law, he would be guilty of a crime by doing so. Even if he didn’t identify the infant or others involved in the case.

He represents a relative of the child.

While other avenues aimed at injecting more transparency into the child welfare system have failed, Atencio has turned to the federal court to challenge the confidentiality provision, with its criminal penalty, as overbroad and unconstitutional.

“This civil rights action seeks to put a stop to the State of New Mexico’s criminalization of constitutionally protected speech,” states the lawsuit.

As evidence, the lawsuit cites a ruling last August by the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals that struck down a similar Colorado law that imposed criminal penalties on violations of confidentiality in child abuse cases.

New Mexico is in the 10th Circuit’s jurisdiction, and the Atencio lawsuit is assigned to two federal magistrate judges with the possibility of a direct appeal to the 10th Circuit based in Denver, the court docket sheet states.

The federal appeals court took issue with the Colorado confidentiality law because it covered non-identifying information about an abuse or neglect proceeding along with information and records pertaining to the identity of the parties involved.

New Mexico’s law has the same “defects,” Atencio’s lawsuit states.

“The blanket prohibition on disclosure of all information related to abuse and neglect proceedings enables and encourages the type of misconduct Plaintiff wishes to bring to the public’s attention,” it states.

The statute makes all records or information concerning a party to a neglect or abuse proceeding confidential, including information or records produced or obtained during an investigation of an abuse or neglect proceeding. Exceptions are made for parties to such a proceeding, such as grandparents or foster parents.

But release of any information or record closed to the public under New Mexico’s Abuse or Neglect Act is a petty misdemeanor that carries a possible sentence of up to six months in the county jail, and/or a fine of up to $500.

Atencio, who represents foster parents and relatives of children subject to abuse and neglect proceedings in state district court, states in the lawsuit that in representing a relative in one such case, he has come into possession of information which he believes establishes that CYFD is “acting in violation of statutes and regulations.”

He’d like to comment publicly on CYFD’s investigative techniques and action by giving an interview to a reporter without releasing information or records that would identify any of the parties in the case other than CYFD.

But due to “the threat of prosecution, he is unable to do so. Accordingly, (his) right to free speech is abridged, restrained and chilled in violation of the First Amendment,” the lawsuit states.

Over the years, state district judges have warned Atencio and his clients that violating the confidentiality statute was a criminal offense, the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit names state Attorney General Raúl Torrez, the state’s chief law enforcement officer, and 2nd Judicial District Attorney Sam Bregman, whose agency would be responsible for prosecuting such violations in Bernalillo County.

A spokesman for Torrez’s office told the Journal Friday, “We are evaluating the lawsuit and will analyze the underlying 10th Circuit Court decision before we decide how to proceed on this matter.”

Bregman’s office declined comment.

A CYFD spokesman told the Journal, “The department respectfully declines to comment on pending litigation.”

The lawsuit states that in the past CYFD Cabinet Secretary Barbara Vigil has called the confidentiality statute “overly restrictive” and CYFD officials have acknowledged its inconsistency with the 10th Circuit precedent.

But proposed legislation requiring more disclosure of CYFD case information and creating a child advocate’s office outside the agency both died in the recent 60-day legislative session.

“CYFD needs to be a more open agency,” state Rep. Marian Matthews, D-Albuquerque, said earlier this year. “In the most heartbreaking cases — when child abuse, abandonment or neglect results in child fatalities or near fatalities — we need and deserve to know how this could have happened.”